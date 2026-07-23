Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train to Get India’s First 320 kmph High-Speed Electrification System
The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor will feature India’s first high-speed railway electrification system designed for trains operating at 320 kmph. Here’s what the latest update means for the project.
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor is getting India's first railway line with a high-speed electrification system operating at 320 kmph. The entire stretch will be equipped with early earthquake detection seismometers. Keep reading to know in detail.
What Is the Latest Bullet Train Update?
The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has started implementing India’s first 2×25 kV high-speed overhead electrification (OHE) system for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor.
Why Is This Electrification System Special?
The new electrification network has been designed to ensure uninterrupted power at very high speeds. The key features include India’s first electrification system for 320 kmph train operations. Advanced 2×25 kV AC traction technology. 14 traction substations across the corridor. More than 22,000 steel masts to support overhead equipment. Modern monitoring and power management systems for reliable operations.
Key Facts about Bullet Train
|Feature
|Details
|Corridor Length
|Approximately 508 km
|Route
|Mumbai to Ahmedabad
|Stations
|12
|Design Speed
|350 kmph
|Operational Speed
|320 kmph
|Implementing Agency
|National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL)
How Fast Will the Bullet Train Be?
The trains are expected to operate at a maximum commercial speed of 320 kmph, while the corridor has been designed for speeds of up to 350 kmph. At full operation, the journey between Mumbai and Ahmedabad is expected to take about two hours, which will significantly reducing current travel time.
What Safety Features Will the Corridor Have?
The project incorporates several advanced safety technologies, including earthquake detection and automatic train stopping system, modern signalling, dedicated high-speed tracks with no level crossings, continuous monitoring of the electrification network and advanced communication systems for train operations.
When Will the Bullet Train Start Operating?
According to the latest project updates, the first operational section between Surat and Vapi is expected to open in 2027, with the remaining sections to be completed in phases.
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