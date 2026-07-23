Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train to Get India’s First 320 kmph High-Speed Electrification System

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor is getting India's first railway line with a high-speed electrification system operating at 320 kmph. The entire stretch will be equipped with early earthquake detection seismometers. Keep reading to know in detail.

What Is the Latest Bullet Train Update?

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has started implementing India’s first 2×25 kV high-speed overhead electrification (OHE) system for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor.

Why Is This Electrification System Special?

The new electrification network has been designed to ensure uninterrupted power at very high speeds. The key features include India’s first electrification system for 320 kmph train operations. Advanced 2×25 kV AC traction technology. 14 traction substations across the corridor. More than 22,000 steel masts to support overhead equipment. Modern monitoring and power management systems for reliable operations.