Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2026: Know the Schedule, Squads, Format and Where to Watch
The Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2026 featuring Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe will be played from August 28 to September 6. Check the complete schedule, format, squads, timings and where to watch the series live.
The hosts of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 are set to face each other in a T20I tri-series including Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe from August 28 to September 6. This will be the first occasion these three sides are facing each other in a trilateral tournament.
The series will serve as an important preparation ground for all these teams as they gear up for the grand prize next year. With the Cricket World Cup set to be hosted across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, the tournament will give the sides an opportunity to test their combinations and tactics ahead of the marquee event.
The entire series will take place at a single venue: Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek.
Namibia T20I Tri Series: Full Schedule
The first game of the series will take place between Namibia and South Africa, with the final scheduled to be played on September 6, 2026. Below are the complete schedule details, including dates, timings and venues.
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Date
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Match
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Time (IST)
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Fri, Aug 28, 2026
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Namibia vs South Africa
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5:30 PM
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Sat, Aug 29, 2026
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South Africa vs Zimbabwe
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5:30 PM
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Mon, Aug 31, 2026
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Namibia vs Zimbabwe
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5:30 PM
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Tue, Sep 1, 2026
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South Africa vs Zimbabwe
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5:30 PM
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Thu, Sep 3, 2026
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Namibia vs Zimbabwe
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5:30 PM
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Fri, Sep 4, 2026
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Namibia vs South Africa
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5:30 PM
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Sun, Sep 6, 2026
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Final
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5:30 PM
Namibia T20I Tri Series Format
The format of this tri-series will be a double round-robin, with each team facing the other twice. The top two teams in terms of points (or net run rate if points are same) will qualify for the final, where they will clash for the title.
Namibia T20I Tri Series Squads
The hosts will be led by Gerhard Erasmus, who will lead the 18-member Namibia squad for the tri-series. It is a great opportunity for the talented Namibian side to perform on home soil as they host a major international series for the first time. The team will look to showcase their talent on the world stage.
Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green, Waldo Smith, JJ Smit, Louren Steenkamp, Jan-Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Malan Kruger, Alexander Volschenk, Jack Brassell, Bernard Scholtz, Jan Balt, Max Heingo, Michael van Lingen, Dylan Leicher, Ben Shikongo, Junior Taanyanda
Zimbabwe squad
Zimbabwe has done a brilliant job in the previous T20 World Cup. A side led by Sikandar Raza features some highly talented names and will be looking to put up a strong performance in the tri-series.
Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Innocent Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Kundai Matigimu, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Newman Nyamhuri, Tafadzwa Tsiga
South Africa squad
The South African team will be highly reliant on young faces, with the side missing some of their key stars. However, players like Dewald Brevis and Lhuan-dré Pretorius have already been prominent T20 names in world cricket and will be among the players to watch in the tri-series.
South Africa: Bjorn Fortuin (c), Eathan Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, Duan Jansen, Kwena Maphaka, Nqobani Mokoena, Nqabayomzi Peter, Jason Smith, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Prenelan Subrayen
Namibia T20I Tri Series: Where to watch
Fans can enjoy the live action on the FanCode app.
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Senior Content Writer
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events. He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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