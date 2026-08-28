The hosts of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 are set to face each other in a T20I tri-series including Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe from August 28 to September 6. This will be the first occasion these three sides are facing each other in a trilateral tournament.

The series will serve as an important preparation ground for all these teams as they gear up for the grand prize next year. With the Cricket World Cup set to be hosted across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, the tournament will give the sides an opportunity to test their combinations and tactics ahead of the marquee event.

The entire series will take place at a single venue: Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek.

Namibia T20I Tri Series: Full Schedule

The first game of the series will take place between Namibia and South Africa, with the final scheduled to be played on September 6, 2026. Below are the complete schedule details, including dates, timings and venues.