PM Modi Releases Ram Nath Kovind’s Autobiography: Know the Book, Title and Former President’s Journey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the autobiography of former President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi on August 12, 2026. The book presents Kovind’s personal journey, struggles and experiences in public life. The book also covers his tenure as the 14th President of India. Keep reading to know in detail.

What Is the Name of Ram Nath Kovind’s Autobiography?

Ram Nath Kovind’s autobiography is titled Triumph of the Indian Republic: My Life, My Struggles. It provides a personal details of Kovind’s life and public service. The book also talks about his journey to the highest constitutional office in India.

Who Released the Book?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the autobiography. The event was held at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. PM Modi also addressed the gathering on the occasion.

What Is the Ram Nath Kovind’s Autobiography About?