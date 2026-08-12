PM Modi Releases Ram Nath Kovind’s Autobiography: Know the Book, Title and Former President’s Journey
Prime Minister Narendra Modi released former President Ram Nath Kovind’s autobiography, Triumph of the Indian Republic: My Life, My Struggles. Know about the book and Kovind’s journey.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the autobiography of former President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi on August 12, 2026. The book presents Kovind’s personal journey, struggles and experiences in public life. The book also covers his tenure as the 14th President of India. Keep reading to know in detail.
What Is the Name of Ram Nath Kovind’s Autobiography?
Ram Nath Kovind’s autobiography is titled Triumph of the Indian Republic: My Life, My Struggles. It provides a personal details of Kovind’s life and public service. The book also talks about his journey to the highest constitutional office in India.
Who Released the Book?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the autobiography. The event was held at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. PM Modi also addressed the gathering on the occasion.
What Is the Ram Nath Kovind’s Autobiography About?
The autobiography covers Ram Nath Kovind’s early life, his personal struggles, his education and professional journey, his career in public service, his experiences as Governor of Bihar, his tenure as President of India and his views and experiences related to public life.
Who Is Ram Nath Kovind?
Ram Nath Kovind is a former President of India. He served as the 14th President of India. His presidential term lasted from 2017 to 2022. Before becoming President, he served as the Governor of Bihar. He was also a member of the Rajya Sabha.
Where Was Ram Nath Kovind Born?
Ram Nath Kovind was born in October 1, 1945. The birthplace is Paraunkh village, Kanpur Dehat, Uttar Pradesh. He studied commerce and law before entering public life.
What Did Ram Nath Kovind Do Before Becoming President?
Before becoming President, Kovind had a long career in law and public service. He practised law in Delhi. He also served as a member of the Rajya Sabha. He served as the Governor of Bihar from 2015 to 2017 and was elected President of India in 2017.
When Did Ram Nath Kovind Become President?
Ram Nath Kovind was elected as President in 2017. He took oath as the 14th President of India on July 25, 2017. His term ended in July 2022. He was succeeded by Droupadi Murmu.
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