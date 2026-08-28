R Praggnanandhaa Creates History, Becomes First Indian to Win Grand Chess Tour Title

In a remarkable show of perseverance, courage, and pure military talent, Indian Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa at the age of 21 wrote his name in the annals of history. On August 27, 2026, Praggnanandhaa became the first chess player from India to win the coveted Grand Chess Tour (GCT) title after converting a huge deficit into victory on his way to a win against the world No.2 and defending champion Fabiano Caruana in St.Louis, USA. With the victory, the gifted chess player from Chennai will earn $200,000 in prize money as well as a place on the Grand Chess Tour for 2027. The Miracle of Saint Louis: Praggnanandhaa's Comeback On the final day of the 2026 Grand Chess Tour Finals, Praggnanandhaa appeared to have a daunting challenge ahead of him. The GCT Finals use a multi-format scoring system that awards points based on different types of games (Classical: 6 points for a victory and 3 for a tie; Rapid: 4 for a victory and 2 for a tie; Blitz: 2 for a victory and 1 for tie).

A tabulation of points shows that, after the Classical games, Caruana was ahead 9–3, which put Praggnanandhaa in a difficult position. 2. Rapid Games (With a score of 8 points)The Rapid games featured an energetic Praggnanandhaa, who started Game 1 with the clever 5.Qd3 against Caruana’s Ragozin Defense that resulted in a broken pawn structure by move 12 and a strong position. He then confirmed the victory with another win in Game 2. The Exhilarating Blitz ClashThe championship match continued with four exciting Blitz matches: Blitz Match 1: Finished in a sensational tie after the two athletes played for victory during the time scramble. Blitz Match 2: Caruana thoroughly utilized his opponent's mistake in the last moments to win and equal the match score (12–12). Blitz Match 3: Praggnanandhaa kept his composure with less than fifteen seconds left and achieved a vital pawn break and regained the lead (14–12).