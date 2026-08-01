Samudra Manthan Scheme 2026: Cabinet Approves India's Biggest Offshore Exploration Programme

The Government of India has approved the Samudra Manthan scheme a national offshore exploration and production scheme. It is India’s largest offshore hydrocarbon exploration programme. It is a central sector scheme and the government approved the ₹84,084 crore outlay for scheme under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas(MoPNG). The scheme will be implemented till 2030-32.

The initiative is aimed at increasing offshore exploration for oil and natural gas across India’s coastal and basin. It focuses on advanced exploration through improved geopolitical mapping and promoting investment in upstream petroleum sector.

Reduce India's dependency on imported fossil fuels and strengthen countries oil and natural gas security. The Union Cabinet has approved ₹84,084 crore budget for the implementation of the Samudra Manthan Scheme through FY 2030-31.