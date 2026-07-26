UP Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana 2026: Objective, Benefits, Eligibility, How to Apply, & Required Documents

So, let’s explore its objective, benefits, eligibility, how to apply, and required documents for the UP Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana 2026.

The UP Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana 2026 is a welfare initiative launched by the Government of Uttar Pradesh to provide financial assistance to those who lost one or both parents to COVID-19 from March 2020 onwards.

What is the UP Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana 2026?

The UP Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana is launched by the Government of Uttar Pradesh to provide financial and social support to children who lost one or both parents to COVID-19 from March 2020 onwards.

To claim this scheme, the applicant must apply to register under this scheme. The entire process of this application is available online.

Objective

This scheme usually helps those children who are financially weak or broken and face many challenges like lack of education, emotional support, and basic needs

So, the main objective of this scheme is to:

Prevent Child Labour

Support children of single or abandoned mothers

Helping orphaned children

Providing stability and security

Benefits

The benefits of the UP Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana 2026 are that the UP government will provide the following: