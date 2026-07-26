UP Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana 2026: Objective, Benefits, Eligibility, How to Apply, & Required Documents
Explore the UP Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana 2026 with its objective, benefits, eligibility, required documents, and how to apply.
The UP Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana 2026 is a welfare initiative launched by the Government of Uttar Pradesh to provide financial assistance to those who lost one or both parents to COVID-19 from March 2020 onwards.
So, let’s explore its objective, benefits, eligibility, how to apply, and required documents for the UP Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana 2026.
Quick Overview: UP Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana 2026
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Aspects
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Details
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Scheme Name
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UP Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana 2026
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State
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Uttar Pradesh
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Launched By
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Government of Uttar Pradesh
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Launch Year
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2021
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Benefit
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₹4,000/month + free residential school + tablet/laptop + ₹1.01 lakh marriage support
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Category
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Education
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Last Verified
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June 17, 2026
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Official Website
What is the UP Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana 2026?
The UP Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana is launched by the Government of Uttar Pradesh to provide financial and social support to children who lost one or both parents to COVID-19 from March 2020 onwards.
To claim this scheme, the applicant must apply to register under this scheme. The entire process of this application is available online.
Objective
This scheme usually helps those children who are financially weak or broken and face many challenges like lack of education, emotional support, and basic needs
So, the main objective of this scheme is to:
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Prevent Child Labour
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Support children of single or abandoned mothers
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Helping orphaned children
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Providing stability and security
Benefits
The benefits of the UP Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana 2026 are that the UP government will provide the following:
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₹4,000/month
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Free residential school
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Tablet/laptop
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₹1.01 lakh marriage support
Eligibility Criteria
The eligibility criteria for this scheme are:
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Children who lost their parents due to COVID-19 (March 2020 onwards)
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Permanent resident of Uttar Pradesh.
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Child must be below 18 years of age
Required Documents
List of the required documents:
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Aadhaar Card
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COVID-19 Death Certificate of parents
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Birth Certificate of Child
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Bank Passbook
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UP Domicile Certificate
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Passport-size photograph
How to Apply for the UP Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana 2026?
To apply for the UP Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana 2026, applicants must follow these steps:
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First, visit the official portal of UP Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana 2026 (https://mksy.up.gov.in/women_welfare/index.php)
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Click on the new registration on the UP Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana home page.
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Fill out the application with your applicant names, date of birth, father’s name, and Aadhaar number.
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Upload all the documents: Death certificate of parents: upload the photo
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Submit your application. You will receive an Application ID. Keep it safe.
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The District-Level Task will conduct the verification.
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After the verification, ₹4,000/month is transferred via DBT to the guardian's account.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.