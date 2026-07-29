Vaibhav Suryavanshi Jumps 230 Spots in T20 Rankings: Ishan Kishan Retains No.1 Spot
As per the latest ICC T20 rankings for batsman, Ishan Kishan retains the no.1 spot with 910 points, Vaibhav Suryavanshi jumps 230 places to become 48th in World.
The latest ICC T20 batting rankings are out and Ishan Kishan of India has managed to stay on the top with a score of 910 points. With scores of 81 in the second T20I against Zimbabwe, and a handful of other meaningful contributions, Ishan retains his position.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi on the other hand jumped 230 points in the rankings with excellent batting display in the recently concluded Zimabawe series, he won the Player of the Series award and is currently in the 48th position in the ICC T20 batting rankings.
Ishan Kishan’s best rating points came in June 28, 2026 while he was rated at 916 points. The record for the highest-ranking T20 batsman however belongs to fellow teammate Abhishek Sharma, who achieved 931 rating points on September 10, 2025.
Here is the list of Top 10 T20 Batsman as per the latest rankings updated on 28th July 2026.
T20 Batting Rankings: Top 10 Batsman in the World
Here is the list of Top 10 ranked batsman in T20 Cricket as per the latest ICC T20 batting rankings released on 28th July, 2026.
|
Ranking
|
Team
|
Player
|
Rating
|
1
|
India
|
Ishan Kishan
|
910
|
2
|
Pakistan
|
Sahibzada Farhan
|
848
|
3
|
India
|
Abhishek Sharma
|
819
|
4
|
England
|
Phil Salt
|
799
|
5
|
Sri Lanka
|
Pathum Nissanka
|
751
|
6
|
India
|
Tilak Varma
|
750
|
7
|
England
|
Jos Buttler
|
748
|
8
|
England
|
Harry Brook
|
734
|
9
|
Australia
|
Mitchell Marsh
|
706
|
10
|
South Africa
|
Dewald Brevis
|
702
Source: ICC
The other Indians in the list are Abhishek Sharma in 3rd place with 819 points and India T20 vice-captain Tilak Varma on the 6th place with 750 points.
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