The latest ICC T20 batting rankings are out and Ishan Kishan of India has managed to stay on the top with a score of 910 points. With scores of 81 in the second T20I against Zimbabwe, and a handful of other meaningful contributions, Ishan retains his position.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi on the other hand jumped 230 points in the rankings with excellent batting display in the recently concluded Zimabawe series, he won the Player of the Series award and is currently in the 48th position in the ICC T20 batting rankings.

Ishan Kishan’s best rating points came in June 28, 2026 while he was rated at 916 points. The record for the highest-ranking T20 batsman however belongs to fellow teammate Abhishek Sharma, who achieved 931 rating points on September 10, 2025.

Here is the list of Top 10 T20 Batsman as per the latest rankings updated on 28th July 2026.