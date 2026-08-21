What is 8th Pay Commission in India? Meaning, Purpose, Benefits and Expected Implementation Year

In India everything has a monitoring body to keep the workflow simple, easy and confusionless. The Government of India has also set rules and limits for the amount of salary they should give to their own employees. So, the GOI has set up a commission to monitor this.

So, a Pay Commission is an institutional body set up by the Government of India that decides salary, pension, and allowances should be given to central government employees. The commission is not formed every year or every 6 months, It is formed every 10 years. The commission studies the current pay system and suggests changes to make salaries fair and suitable for the current time and scenario.

What does the Pay Commission look after?

The Pay Commission considers several key aspects of the compensation package for government employees. The basic salary structure is reviewed to ensure that it is in a sound state. The Commission also looks at the different allowances available to the employees such as the House Rent Allowance (HRA) and the Dearness Allowance (DA) to help the employee in managing his living expenses. The pension structure for the retired employees is also reviewed.