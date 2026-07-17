The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) scientists using the James Webb Space Telescope discovered a planet outside our solar system. It is called Beta Pictoris d that is orbiting the star Beta Pictoris.

Beta Pictoris is a young planetary system in our Milky Way galaxy that scientists have been studying for decades. It is the only planetary system known to have at least three imaged planets including the Beta Pictoris d.

It is known for hosting two giant planets: Beta Pictoris b and Beta Pictoris C. Beta Pictoris b is one of the first exoplanets that was ever directly iaged.

How did NASA find out about the Beta Pictoris d ?

Scientists discovered the Beta Pictoris d by using the chemical fingerprint of its atmosphere. It was a distinctive pattern of Carbon Monoxide(CO) absorption lines spread out like barcode.