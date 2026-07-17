What is Beta Pictoris d? A New Hidden Planet in the Beta Pictoris Star System
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope discovered a new exoplanet Beta Pictoris d in the Beta Pictoris system. Read more about the new hidden exoplanet.
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) scientists using the James Webb Space Telescope discovered a planet outside our solar system. It is called Beta Pictoris d that is orbiting the star Beta Pictoris.
Beta Pictoris is a young planetary system in our Milky Way galaxy that scientists have been studying for decades. It is the only planetary system known to have at least three imaged planets including the Beta Pictoris d.
It is known for hosting two giant planets: Beta Pictoris b and Beta Pictoris C. Beta Pictoris b is one of the first exoplanets that was ever directly iaged.
How did NASA find out about the Beta Pictoris d ?
Scientists discovered the Beta Pictoris d by using the chemical fingerprint of its atmosphere. It was a distinctive pattern of Carbon Monoxide(CO) absorption lines spread out like barcode.
To find the Beta Pictoris d astronomers studied the Beta Pic b with Webb’s Near Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec). NIRSpec special mode uses the Integral Field Unit (IFU) which highlights the spectral data along with the spatial data.
Based on findings of an unexpected blob that was spotted in the IFU imaging with distinctive CO. Astronomers were able to figure out the object's speed, position and alignment with the debris of the hidden star.
As per NASA, the object was orbiting Beta Pic and not just something in the background. The water vapor and methane has been detected during follow-up observation which confirm the planet's identity and broader look at the atmosphere of the planet.
What are Exoplanets?
An exoplanet is any planet which is not part of our solar system or beyond our solar system. Exoplanets are also called extrasolar planets. According to NASA's data there have been 6324 exoplanets confiremd.
Image source: ESA
Astronomers studied the exoplanets to find life beyond our solar system or life might exist elsewhere in the Universe. Also understand how our solar system formed and how earth was created.
The new foundling of the Beta Pictoris d highlights a new way to find exoplanets. It is the first imaged planet that was discovered primarily through moderate resolution spectroscopy. The discovery can help to identify worlds in complex environments through their atmospheric figerprints.
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
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