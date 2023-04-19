What is the Comstock Act of the 1870s? How is it related to abortion pills in the United States?

The Comstock Act is actually an anti-vice law of the nineteenth century. Its objective was to prohibit the mailing of any substance, medicine, drug, or thing that could foster abortion or any “lewd” writings. The law has become a critical issue in a fresh court ruling threatening access to a popular abortion drug in the United States.

The Comstock Act has remained dormant for around the last 50 years, but presently, some conservative states and a few anti-abortion groups that intend to prohibit the mailing of a pill called the mifepristone, have successfully brought the Act. The pill has been used in approximately more than half of the United States' abortion cases.

The Comstock Act

The Comstock Act was originally passed in the year 1873. The Act is named for an anti-vice crusader. The intent of the Act was to prohibit the mailing of contraceptives, along with stopping “lewd” writings, and any other “instrument, drug, substance, medicine, or any other thing” that could be made to use in an abortion.

The scope of the law has been continually narrowed by Congress and federal courts. These eliminated the reference to contraceptives in the year 1970s. The federal government has not stressed the law since the decade of 1930s, as per legal experts.