Why Did Nehru Give the 'Tryst With Destiny' Speech at Midnight?

India gained its independence on 15 August 1947 and one of the most famous speeches that were given on that night was Jawaharlal Nehru's "Tryst with Destiny".

He gave this speech in the Constituent Assembly in New Delhi shortly before midnight of 14 August 1947 and continued into 15 August. Here is the reason why this speech was given at midnight.

What Was the Tryst With Destiny Speech?

This speech holds huge historical value. It is seen as the opening statement of a free India and mentions that freedom brings heavy duties and responsibilities that the nation needs to be responsible for.

Further the speech mentions that people of India regardless of religion now have equal rights and responsibilities and communalism must be rejected. The speech marked India's independence from British rule after nearly 200 years.