India is the world’s largest exporter of Basmati rice. It is famous for its long grains, rich aroma and premium quality. Among the many rice producing states in the country, Karnal in Haryana is known as the Basmati Capital of India. Keep reading to know in detail.

Which City Is Known as the Basmati Capital of India?

Karnal is known as the Basmati Capital of India. The city is recognised for producing best quality Basmati rice. It is known for it's leading agricultural research institutions that have contributed to improving Basmati varieties.

Why Is Karnal Called the Basmati Capital of India?

Karnal is known as the Basmati capital of the World for several reasons. It is one of India’s leading producers of premium Basmati rice. It is home to numerous rice mills and export companies. It is a major centre for Basmati rice processing and trade. It plays a key role in India’s Basmati exports and is known for advanced rice research and seed development.