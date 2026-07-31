Which City Is Known as the Basmati Capital of India?
Discover why Karnal in Haryana is known as the Basmati Capital of India. Learn about its rice production, research institutes and export significance.
India is the world’s largest exporter of Basmati rice. It is famous for its long grains, rich aroma and premium quality. Among the many rice producing states in the country, Karnal in Haryana is known as the Basmati Capital of India. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which City Is Known as the Basmati Capital of India?
Karnal is known as the Basmati Capital of India. The city is recognised for producing best quality Basmati rice. It is known for it's leading agricultural research institutions that have contributed to improving Basmati varieties.
Why Is Karnal Called the Basmati Capital of India?
Karnal is known as the Basmati capital of the World for several reasons. It is one of India’s leading producers of premium Basmati rice. It is home to numerous rice mills and export companies. It is a major centre for Basmati rice processing and trade. It plays a key role in India’s Basmati exports and is known for advanced rice research and seed development.
Where Is Karnal Located?
Karnal is situated in the northern Indian state of Haryana. It is Famous For Basmati rice, agriculture and research.
Why Is Karnal Important for Basmati Rice?
Karnal's importance includes fertile alluvial soil suitable for Basmati cultivation. It also has a favourable climate for producing aromatic rice, presence of modern rice processing units and a strong export network connecting markets around the world.
Research Institutions in Karnal
Karnal has many agricultural institutes. Some important institutions include Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR), ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (Regional Station) and National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (NBAGR).
India’s Position in Basmati Rice Exports
India is the largest exporter of Basmati rice in the world. Major export places include Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, United Arab Emirates, United States, United Kingdom and European countries.
Basmati Capital of India
|Feature
|Details
|City
|Karnal
|State
|Haryana
|Nickname
|Basmati Capital of India
|Famous For
|Premium Basmati rice production
|Major Industry
|Rice cultivation, processing, and exports
|India’s Global Rank
|Largest exporter of Basmati rice
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.