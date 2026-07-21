Which City Is Known As The Pickle Capital Of India?
Panipat, Haryana, is known as the Pickle Capital of India. Famous for its iconic Pachranga brand, the city produces thousands of metric tonnes of traditional, sun-cured pickles annually, exporting iconic mango, chilli, and mixed varieties to over 50 countries.
Doesn’t it smell absolutely delicious and tangy when you open your lunchbox and find the smell of fresh pickle inside? No Indian household is complete without a serving of achaar placed at the corner of their food plate. Did you know that there is only one city in all of India which satisfies the pickle craving of millions of Indians and other people throughout the world?
What’s funny is that, even though it is a city that made headlines in history books because of the three major and bloody battles fought within it, it is now the most renowned place worldwide for pickling raw mangoes, chillies and limes in spicy mustard oil! In this article, we will find out more about the pickle capital of India.
Which City Is Known As The Pickle Capital Of India?
The Indian city which has earned itself the title Pickle Capital of India is Panipat in Haryana. This city, which is located 95 km away from New Delhi on National Highway 44, is famous all over the world not only because of its handloom fabrics, but also for its multi-crore business of pickles.
This reputation was attained mostly because of the Pachranga brand pickles and cottage cheese processing industries which developed around it in the last 8 decades.
At present, Panipat makes thousands of metric tonnes of pickles annually, which are exported to more than 50 countries of the world like the USA, UK, Canada, Australia and a number of Middle Eastern countries.
|Category
|Details
|State
|Haryana
|Popular Title
|Pickle Capital of India
|Iconic Heritage Brand
|Pachranga
|Major Export Destinations
|USA, UK, UAE, Canada, etc.
|Industry Value (India Total)
|$624.1 Million (2025–2026)
It not only serves Indians living abroad, but also people across the world who love the pickles produced.
Panipat makes various types of pickles ranging from raw mango or Kacchi Keri and stuffed red chilli to amla, garlic, sweet lime, and mixed vegetable pickles. The unique taste of these pickles comes from the age-old method of sun curing along with pure mustard oil.
5 Lesser-Known Facts About The Pickles Of Panipat
- Emergence During Partition in 1947: The popular Pachranga pickle was started in its raw form way back in 1925 in India, which was not yet partitioned. Post the Partition in 1947, the Dhingra family moved to Panipat and established the Pachranga brand.
- Meaning of 'Pachranga': 'Pachranga' actually means 'five colours'. The signature recipe consisted of five ingredients only – raw mango, green chilli, lime, amla and hing.
- Sunlight is Still the Main Ingredient: Even with modern processing equipment and automatic packaging lines, the topmost producers in Panipat still depend very much on natural sunlight for the curing process of the raw fruits and vegetables kept in large jars before being packed.
- Provides Massive Employment for Rural Women: The pickle-manufacturing industry of Panipat offers direct employment to many women from villages around Haryana state who are excellent at peeling, chopping and mixing spices using age-old hand techniques.
- No Wastage in Pickle Processing: Very little wastage happens in any Panipat factory where mangoes and other fruits are processed. Even the peels of the mango are used for making mixed pickles.
The Data Behind India's Pickle Market
India's pickle industry is not only a cultural phenomenon but is also a significant economic player. According to figures by IMARC Group, the Indian pickle market stood at USD 624.1 million (in excess of ₹5,100 Crore) in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 988.8 million in 2034 at a CAGR of 5.09%.
Internationally, India has been one of the top three countries exporting pickles and preserved condiments, valued at over USD 232 million. Panipat is one of the largest suppliers to international trade of HS codes 2001 and 2005 for pickles from northern India.
Important Market Insight:
Mango Pickles remain very popular amongst consumers both nationally and internationally, accounting for almost 50% of the total market share of pickles in terms of production in northern Indian cities like Panipat.
Popular Pickle Types Produced in Panipat
When you tour the Panipat markets, you will come across numerous jars of pickles of different types. Here are some of the most common ones:
- Classic Mixed Pickle (Pachranga): A perfect mixture of mangoes, carrots, lemons, green chilli and lotus stem in spices.
- Bharwa Hari/Lal Mirch (Red Chillies): Huge red or green chillies stuffed with mustard seeds, fennel and dry mango powder.
- Khatta Meetha Nimbu: Spicy lemon pickle of sweet and sour taste with black salt and cumin but with no added oil.
- Pickles made of Gooseberry & Garlic: Highly nutritious due to Vitamin C and Antioxidants and extremely popular.
Final Thoughts
Panipat is one such instance where the city manages to uphold the legacy and tradition of its past while at the same time establishing a future that promises a lot to itself. The small-scale venture of pickle manufacture initiated by the migrants post-1947 has now developed into a multimillion-dollar industry recognised worldwide as the Pickle Capital of India.
Executive - Editorial
Kriti Barua is a skilled digital journalist and communications professional with 4+ years of experience, currently writing for the General Knowledge section at Jagran New Media. She has established herself as a subject matter expert in History, Geography, Trending National and International News, Sports, Science, and Defence, producing clear, reliable, and search-optimised content that connects with readers worldwide.
Kriti holds a BA degree from Delhi University and a one-year diploma in TV Production and Journalism, an academic background that adds research depth and strong storytelling instincts to her writing. Her experience spans brand writing, content marketing, and digital media, giving her a sharp understanding of what makes content both helpful to readers and visible in search.
At Jagran New Media, she applies this expertise to national and international news coverage, query-based articles, and in-depth pieces across her specialist subject areas. Her content is defined by easy language, factual accuracy, strong keyword strategy, and reader-friendly storytelling.