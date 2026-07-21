Doesn’t it smell absolutely delicious and tangy when you open your lunchbox and find the smell of fresh pickle inside? No Indian household is complete without a serving of achaar placed at the corner of their food plate. Did you know that there is only one city in all of India which satisfies the pickle craving of millions of Indians and other people throughout the world? What’s funny is that, even though it is a city that made headlines in history books because of the three major and bloody battles fought within it, it is now the most renowned place worldwide for pickling raw mangoes, chillies and limes in spicy mustard oil! In this article, we will find out more about the pickle capital of India. Which City Is Known As The Pickle Capital Of India? The Indian city which has earned itself the title Pickle Capital of India is Panipat in Haryana. This city, which is located 95 km away from New Delhi on National Highway 44, is famous all over the world not only because of its handloom fabrics, but also for its multi-crore business of pickles.

This reputation was attained mostly because of the Pachranga brand pickles and cottage cheese processing industries which developed around it in the last 8 decades. At present, Panipat makes thousands of metric tonnes of pickles annually, which are exported to more than 50 countries of the world like the USA, UK, Canada, Australia and a number of Middle Eastern countries. Category Details State Haryana Popular Title Pickle Capital of India Iconic Heritage Brand Pachranga Major Export Destinations USA, UK, UAE, Canada, etc. Industry Value (India Total) $624.1 Million (2025–2026) It not only serves Indians living abroad, but also people across the world who love the pickles produced. Panipat makes various types of pickles ranging from raw mango or Kacchi Keri and stuffed red chilli to amla, garlic, sweet lime, and mixed vegetable pickles. The unique taste of these pickles comes from the age-old method of sun curing along with pure mustard oil.

5 Lesser-Known Facts About The Pickles Of Panipat Emergence During Partition in 1947: The popular Pachranga pickle was started in its raw form way back in 1925 in India, which was not yet partitioned. Post the Partition in 1947, the Dhingra family moved to Panipat and established the Pachranga brand.

Meaning of 'Pachranga': 'Pachranga' actually means 'five colours'. The signature recipe consisted of five ingredients only – raw mango, green chilli, lime, amla and hing.

Sunlight is Still the Main Ingredient: Even with modern processing equipment and automatic packaging lines, the topmost producers in Panipat still depend very much on natural sunlight for the curing process of the raw fruits and vegetables kept in large jars before being packed.

Provides Massive Employment for Rural Women: The pickle-manufacturing industry of Panipat offers direct employment to many women from villages around Haryana state who are excellent at peeling, chopping and mixing spices using age-old hand techniques.

No Wastage in Pickle Processing: Very little wastage happens in any Panipat factory where mangoes and other fruits are processed. Even the peels of the mango are used for making mixed pickles.

The Data Behind India's Pickle Market India's pickle industry is not only a cultural phenomenon but is also a significant economic player. According to figures by IMARC Group, the Indian pickle market stood at USD 624.1 million (in excess of ₹5,100 Crore) in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 988.8 million in 2034 at a CAGR of 5.09%. Internationally, India has been one of the top three countries exporting pickles and preserved condiments, valued at over USD 232 million. Panipat is one of the largest suppliers to international trade of HS codes 2001 and 2005 for pickles from northern India. Important Market Insight: Mango Pickles remain very popular amongst consumers both nationally and internationally, accounting for almost 50% of the total market share of pickles in terms of production in northern Indian cities like Panipat.