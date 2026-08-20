Which District Is the Largest Producer of Rice in India? Know the Answer

Rice is one of India’s most important food crops. While states such as West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha and Chhattisgarh are major rice producers, some districts are particularly important. Purba Bardhaman in West Bengal is knownas one of India’s major rice-producing districts. Keep reading to know in detail.

Which District Is the Largest Producer of Rice in India?

Purba Bardhaman in West Bengal is a leading rice-producing district in India. Rice is the main crop of the district. Farmers in the district cultivate multiple rice crops, including Aus, Aman and Boro.

How Much Rice Does Purba Bardhaman Produce?

According to the Purba Bardhaman district administration, the district’s agriculture data records the rice is gron in 655.5 thousand hectares. They produce 2,008.1 thousand tonnes.