Which District Is the Largest Producer of Rice in India? Know the Answer
Purba Bardhaman in West Bengal is one of India’s leading rice-producing districts. Know its rice production, area, yield, location and key agricultural facts.
Rice is one of India’s most important food crops. While states such as West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha and Chhattisgarh are major rice producers, some districts are particularly important. Purba Bardhaman in West Bengal is knownas one of India’s major rice-producing districts. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which District Is the Largest Producer of Rice in India?
Purba Bardhaman in West Bengal is a leading rice-producing district in India. Rice is the main crop of the district. Farmers in the district cultivate multiple rice crops, including Aus, Aman and Boro.
How Much Rice Does Purba Bardhaman Produce?
According to the Purba Bardhaman district administration, the district’s agriculture data records the rice is gron in 655.5 thousand hectares. They produce 2,008.1 thousand tonnes.
Why Is Purba Bardhaman Famous for Rice Production?
Purba Bardhaman has fertile alluvial soil. Its flat plains are suitable for paddy cultivation. The region has access to irrigation facilities. Rice is cultivated during different seasons.
Which Types of Rice Are Grown in Purba Bardhaman?
Rice cultivation in the district is broadly divided into three seasonal crops:
|Variety / Crop Type
|Description & Growing Season
|Key Feature / Production Share
|Aus
|Grown during the autumn season
|Seasonal variety
|Aman
|Mainly cultivated during the monsoon and harvested in winter
|Accounts for the largest share of production
|Boro
|Grown during the dry season
|Requires irrigation
Why Is Purba Bardhaman Called the Rice Bowl of West Bengal?
Rice is the district’s main agricultural crop. The former undivided Bardhaman district was historically recognised as West Bengal’s major rice-producing region with much of its rice production concentrated in what is now Purba Bardhaman.
What Is the Area of Purba Bardhaman District?
Purba Bardhaman covers approximately 5,432.69 square kilometres. It was created on April 7, 2017, following the division of the erstwhile Bardhaman district. The district headquarters is Bardhaman. It is located in the eastern part of West Bengal.
Where Is Purba Bardhaman Located?
Purba Bardhaman is located in West Bengal. Birbhum and Murshidabad lie towards the north. Nadia lies towards the east. Hooghly, Bankura and Purulia lie towards the south. Paschim Bardhaman lies towards the west. The district is part of the Burdwan division.
Which Other States Are Major Rice Producers in India?
India’s major rice-producing states include West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Purba Bardhaman
|Feature
|Details
|District
|Purba Bardhaman
|State
|West Bengal
|Headquarters
|Bardhaman
|Area
|About 5,432.69 sq km
|Principal crop
|Rice
|Major rice varieties/seasons
|Aus, Aman and Boro
|Rice area
|655.5 thousand hectares
|Rice production
|2,008.1 thousand tonnes
|Major geographical feature
|Alluvial plains
|District formed
|April 7, 2017
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Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.