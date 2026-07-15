Which Indian Environmental Project is inspired by the “Great Green Wall of Africa”?

The Great Green Wall of Africa is possibly the biggest plan in terms of environmental and social aspects alike that the world has ever seen. The plan was first started back in 2007 by the African Union to combat desertification, which is the transformation of fertile soil into desert soil.

Originally, the plan was to create a wall of trees. However, now things have been altered, and there is an effort to create a mosaic of green and productive lands.

In a similar manner, India too had its own Great Green Wall of India called the Aravalli Green Wall Plan. The Aravalli Green Wall Plan is one of the biggest environmental programmes ever conducted by the Indian Union Environment Ministry.

The main purpose of the Aravalli Green Wall Plan is to counter land degradation, restore depleted water resources, and stop the eastward spread of the Thar Desert.