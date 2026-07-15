Which Indian Environmental Project is inspired by the “Great Green Wall of Africa”?
The Aravalli Green Wall Project is a massive Indian afforestation initiative designed to restore land across four states. By creating a 1,400-kilometre ecological barrier, it aims to combat desertification, revive water bodies, and stop the Thar Desert's expansion.
The Great Green Wall of Africa is possibly the biggest plan in terms of environmental and social aspects alike that the world has ever seen. The plan was first started back in 2007 by the African Union to combat desertification, which is the transformation of fertile soil into desert soil.
Originally, the plan was to create a wall of trees. However, now things have been altered, and there is an effort to create a mosaic of green and productive lands.
In a similar manner, India too had its own Great Green Wall of India called the Aravalli Green Wall Plan. The Aravalli Green Wall Plan is one of the biggest environmental programmes ever conducted by the Indian Union Environment Ministry.
The main purpose of the Aravalli Green Wall Plan is to counter land degradation, restore depleted water resources, and stop the eastward spread of the Thar Desert.
What Is The Current Status of the Aravalli Green Wall Project?
It serves as an ecological barrier, running throughout the length of the Aravalli Range. The Aravalli Hills are the oldest fold mountain range on Earth. This initiative includes the creation of a green belt of 1,400 km in length and 5 km in width. It runs through four states or territories, including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi. It involved around 29 other districts.
What are the Key Actions and Strategy for the Aravalli Green Wall Project?
This project not only involves plantation but also follows a detailed process for landscape restoration:
- Afforestation with Indigenous Trees: The main focus of this project is to plant millions of indigenous trees like Khair, Dhau, and Neem that can survive in desert conditions, along with uprooting invasive trees like Prosopis juliflora.
- Rejuvenation of Water Bodies: The most important aspect of this project is the rejuvenation of surface water bodies. First and foremost, the objective of this project is to rejuvenate 75 water bodies (ponds, lakes, and streams) in the Aravalli landscape.
- Community-based Approach: This is mainly a community-based project where the community members practise agroforestry and rainwater harvesting.
Climate and Environmental Targets
The programme plays an important role in fulfilling India's international commitments on environmental issues:
- Carbon Sink: This programme works to capture a huge amount, 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes of CO₂ equivalent, by 2030.
- Bonn Challenge: This programme helps India to meet its domestic commitment of restoring 26 million hectares of degraded land.
What is the total cost of the Aravalli Green Wall Project? When will it be completed?
The projected cost for the execution of phase I of the Aravalli Green Wall project is approximately ₹16,053 crore. Phase I of the project includes the revitalisation of over 8 lakh hectares of reserved forest land in the states of Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, and Rajasthan.
The projected time span for the project completion is 2030. This time span has been judiciously chosen to fulfil India’s international obligations regarding its commitment to climate change and the creation of a carbon sink.
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