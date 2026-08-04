Which Tiger Reserve Has Become India’s Second-Biggest Tiger Reserve? Know the Answer

India has the world’s largest wild tiger population and is home to more than 50 tiger reserves and has the world’s largest wild tiger population. Reserves protected areas play a important role in conserving tigers. Keep reading you know about the biggest tiger reserves of India.

Which Tiger Reserve Has Become India’s Second-Biggest Tiger Reserve?

The second biggest tiger reserve is Guru Ghasidas–Tamor Pingla Tiger Reserve in Chhattisgarh. Following the inclusion of the Tamor Pingla Wildlife Sanctuary, the reserve has become India’s second-largest tiger reserve by area.

Where Is Guru Ghasidas–Tamor Pingla Tiger Reserve Located?

The tiger reserve is located in Chhattisgarh and spreads across the districts of Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur, Surajpur and Balrampur. It lies close to the forests of Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand, forming an important wildlife corridor.