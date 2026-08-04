Which Tiger Reserve Has Become India’s Second-Biggest Tiger Reserve? Know the Answer
Discover which tiger reserve has become India’s second-largest. Learn about its location, area, wildlife, significance and interesting facts.
India has the world’s largest wild tiger population and is home to more than 50 tiger reserves and has the world’s largest wild tiger population. Reserves protected areas play a important role in conserving tigers. Keep reading you know about the biggest tiger reserves of India.
Which Tiger Reserve Has Become India’s Second-Biggest Tiger Reserve?
The second biggest tiger reserve is Guru Ghasidas–Tamor Pingla Tiger Reserve in Chhattisgarh. Following the inclusion of the Tamor Pingla Wildlife Sanctuary, the reserve has become India’s second-largest tiger reserve by area.
Where Is Guru Ghasidas–Tamor Pingla Tiger Reserve Located?
The tiger reserve is located in Chhattisgarh and spreads across the districts of Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur, Surajpur and Balrampur. It lies close to the forests of Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand, forming an important wildlife corridor.
Largest Tiger Reserves in India
|Rank
|Tiger Reserve
|State
|1
|Nagarjunsagar–Srisailam Tiger Reserve
|Andhra Pradesh & Telangana
|2
|Guru Ghasidas–Tamor Pingla Tiger Reserve
|Chhattisgarh
|3
|Manas Tiger Reserve
|Assam
Wildlife Found in the Reserve
Apart from tigers, the reserve has Leopards, Sloth Bears, Wild Dogs, Indian Wolves, Elephants, Gaur, Sambar Deer, Chital, Barking Deer and numerous bird and reptile species.
Project Tiger
Project Tiger was launched by the Government of India in 1973 to conserve the country’s declining tiger population. Its objectives include protecting tiger habitats, preventing poaching, conserving biodiversity and promoting sustainable wildlife management.
Tiger Reserve at a Glance
|Feature
|Details
|Tiger Reserve
|Guru Ghasidas–Tamor Pingla Tiger Reserve
|State
|Chhattisgarh
|Rank
|Second-largest tiger reserve in India
|Largest Tiger Reserve
|Nagarjunsagar–Srisailam Tiger Reserve
|Purpose
|Tiger and wildlife conservation
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.