Which River Is Known as the Lifeline of Uttarakhand?
Know which river is called the lifeline of Uttarakhand, its origin, major tributaries, important cities and religious significance.
The Ganga River is known as the lifeline of Uttarakhand. The river is deeply connected with the state’s religion, culture, tourism, agriculture and economy. The Ganga begins its journey in Uttarakhand before flowing through several other parts of northern India.
Where Does the Ganga Originate?
The river’s main headstream, the Bhagirathi, originates from the Gangotri Glacier at Gaumukh in Uttarakhand. Another major headstream is the Alaknanda. The Bhagirathi and Alaknanda meet at Devprayag. From Devprayag, the river is known as the Ganga.
Why Is the Ganga Called the Lifeline of Uttarakhand?
The Ganga is important to Uttarakhand for several reasons as it is one of the most sacred rivers in Hinduism. Places such as Haridwar and Rishikesh attract millions of visitors and pilgrims.
Which Major Cities Are Located Along the Ganga?
Important places associated with the Ganga in Uttarakhand include Rishikesh, Haridwar and Devprayag. These places are particularly important for pilgrimage and tourism.
What Are the Major Tributaries of the Ganga in Uttarakhand?
Some important rivers and tributaries associated with the Ganga system in Uttarakhand include Alaknanda, Bhagirathi, Mandakini, Pindar, Nandakini and Dhauliganga.
What Is the Importance of Devprayag?
Devprayag is one of Uttarakhand’s most important river confluences. The Bhagirathi and Alaknanda meet here. After this confluence, the river is traditionally known as the Ganga. Devprayag is also one of the Panch Prayag of Uttarakhand.
What Are the Panch Prayag?
The five major river confluences of Uttarakhand are known as Panch Prayag:
|Prayag
|River Confluence
|Vishnuprayag
|Alaknanda + Dhauliganga
|Nandprayag
|Alaknanda + Nandakini
|Karnaprayag
|Alaknanda + Pindar
|Rudraprayag
|Alaknanda + Mandakini
|Devprayag
|Alaknanda + Bhagirathi
What Is the Religious Importance of the Ganga?
The Ganga is considered a sacred river in Hinduism. Haridwar is one of India’s major pilgrimage centres. Rishikesh is known for its temples, ashrams and spiritual tourism.
Ganga in Uttarakhand
|Feature
|Details
|River
|Ganga
|Main Headstream
|Bhagirathi
|Source of Bhagirathi
|Gaumukh, Gangotri Glacier
|Other Major Headstream
|Alaknanda
|Ganga Name Begins
|Devprayag
|Important Cities
|Rishikesh, Haridwar
|Major River System
|Ganga River Basin
|State
|Uttarakhand
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