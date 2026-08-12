Which River Is Known as the Lifeline of Uttarakhand?

The Ganga River is known as the lifeline of Uttarakhand. The river is deeply connected with the state’s religion, culture, tourism, agriculture and economy. The Ganga begins its journey in Uttarakhand before flowing through several other parts of northern India.

Where Does the Ganga Originate?

The river’s main headstream, the Bhagirathi, originates from the Gangotri Glacier at Gaumukh in Uttarakhand. Another major headstream is the Alaknanda. The Bhagirathi and Alaknanda meet at Devprayag. From Devprayag, the river is known as the Ganga.

Why Is the Ganga Called the Lifeline of Uttarakhand?

The Ganga is important to Uttarakhand for several reasons as it is one of the most sacred rivers in Hinduism. Places such as Haridwar and Rishikesh attract millions of visitors and pilgrims.