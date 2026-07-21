Which State Is Known as the Land of Coconuts? Know Why Kerala Earned This Famous Nickname

Kerala is known as the 'Land of Coconuts'. The state's name itself is derived from Malayalam word 'Kera' (coconut tree) and 'Alam' (land). India is one of the world’s leading producers of coconuts and the coconut plays a important role in the country’s agriculture, cuisine and economy. Keep reading in detail.

Which State Is Known as the Land of Coconuts?

Kerala is widely known as the Land of Coconuts in India. The nickname reflects the state’s abundant coconut groves, beautiful coastline and centuries-old dependence on coconut cultivation. Coconut trees are found across almost every district of Kerala and are an integral part of the state’s landscape.

Why Is Kerala Called the Land of Coconuts?

Kerala earned this nickname for several reasons like the state has millions of coconut trees. Coconut is an essential ingredient in traditional Kerala cuisine. The state’s tropical climate and heavy rainfall are ideal for coconut cultivation.