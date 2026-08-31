Which Team Has Won the Most NFL Championship Titles?
The Green Bay Packers have won 13 total NFL Championships, more than any other franchise, combining nine pre-Super Bowl titles with four Super Bowl wins. Check details here.
The Green Bay PackeThe Green Bay Packer hold the all time record of winning 13 NFL Championship titles making them the most successful franchise in the history of the NFL. Let us learn more about their record and also see which other teams came close by.
Green Bay Packers: Most Successful NFL Team in History
The Green Bay Packers are the most successful team in the NFL history, they have won a record 13 NFL Championships, the most by any franchise in the history of NFL.
Their 13 titles came in the form of 9 Pre-Super Bowl championships and 4 Super Bowl Championships. The Packers won their first title in 1929, and consecutively won the next 2 to become only the first team to achieve this feat, 3 decades later they repeated the achievement, by winning 3 consecutive titles from 1965 to 1967.
Their last Super Bowl win came in 2010 when they defeated Pittsburgh Steelers.
Here is a list of their 13 Championship titles arranged chronologically.
|
Season
|
Championship Event
|
Head Coach
|
1929
|
NFL Championship
|
Curly Lambeau
|
1930
|
NFL Championship
|
Curly Lambeau
|
1931
|
NFL Championship
|
Curly Lambeau
|
1936
|
NFL Championship Game
|
Curly Lambeau
|
1939
|
NFL Championship Game
|
Curly Lambeau
|
1944
|
NFL Championship Game
|
Curly Lambeau
|
1961
|
NFL Championship Game
|
Vince Lombardi
|
1962
|
NFL Championship Game
|
Vince Lombardi
|
1965
|
NFL Championship Game
|
Vince Lombardi
|
1966
|
Super Bowl I (AFL–NFL Championship)
|
Vince Lombardi
|
1967
|
Super Bowl II (AFL–NFL Championship)
|
Vince Lombardi
|
1996
|
Super Bowl XXXI
|
Mike Holmgren
|
2010
|
Super Bowl XLV
|
Mike McCarthy
Green Bay Packers vs Other NFL Champion Team
Below is the comparison table of the most NFL Championsip title winning teams.
|
Team
|
Total Championships
|
Pre-Super Bowl Titles
|
Super Bowl Wins
|
Green Bay Packers
|
13
|
9
|
4
|
Chicago Bears
|
9
|
8
|
1
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
6
|
0
|
6
|
New England Patriots
|
6
|
0
|
6
Why the Packers Don't Have the Most Super Bowls?
Although the Green Bay Packers have the most number of NFL titles to their credit, but they haven't won the most Super Bowls. With 4 Super Bowl wins they are joint 3rd position along with New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs.
Leading the table with most Super Bowl wins is Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots with 6 wins each. The record is confusing as Super Bowl was introduced in 1967, and Green Bay Packers have won 9 titles before the Super Bowl era started.
Did You Know?
The Green Bay Packers are the only NFL team to win three consecutive championships twice, first from 1929 to 1931 and again from 1965 to 1967.
Which NFL team has won the most Super Bowls?
The Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots have won 6 Super Bowl titles, the most by any team in since the Super Bowl started in 1967.
Which team has won the most total NFL Championships, including the pre-Super Bowl era?
The Green Bay Packers have won 13 NFL Championship titles, 9 pre-Super and 4 Super Bowls.
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