Which Team Has Won the Most NFL Championship Titles?

The Green Bay PackeThe Green Bay Packer hold the all time record of winning 13 NFL Championship titles making them the most successful franchise in the history of the NFL. Let us learn more about their record and also see which other teams came close by.

Green Bay Packers: Most Successful NFL Team in History

The Green Bay Packers are the most successful team in the NFL history, they have won a record 13 NFL Championships, the most by any franchise in the history of NFL.

Their 13 titles came in the form of 9 Pre-Super Bowl championships and 4 Super Bowl Championships. The Packers won their first title in 1929, and consecutively won the next 2 to become only the first team to achieve this feat, 3 decades later they repeated the achievement, by winning 3 consecutive titles from 1965 to 1967.

Their last Super Bowl win came in 2010 when they defeated Pittsburgh Steelers.