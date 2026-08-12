

Abhishek Porel is an Indian wicketkeeper-batter who comes from West Bengal. He is a left-handed batsman and has made his name through strong performances in domestic cricket. Abhishek is associated with Delhi Capitals in the IPL and he replaced Rishabh Pant in IPL 2023 season when Rishabh was injured in a car accident. Here is everything you need to know about Abhishek Porel. Who is Abhishek Porel? Know His Biography Abhishek Porel is 23 years old hailing from Chandannagar, West Bengal. Here is a brief overview about him: Category Details Full Name Abhishek Porel Date of Birth 17 October 2002 Age 23 years Birthplace Chandannagar, West Bengal, India Batting Style Left-handed Role Wicketkeeper-batter Domestic Team Bengal IPL Team Delhi Capitals Other Teams Bengal Tigers, Durgapur Dazzlers Cousin Ishan Porel (Indian pace bowler) IPL Price (2026) ₹4 crore

Abhishek Porel's Early Life and Family Abhishek Porel was born on 17 October 2002 in Chandannagar which is a small city that is close to Kolkata. He grew up in an area which had a strong cricket culture. He started playing cricket at a young age and trained through local and state-level coaching systems in Bengal. His cousin, Ishan Porel, is also a cricketer who plays for Bengal and has bowled for Punjab Kings in the IPL. He has been associated with cricket for a long time and this helped shape Abhishek's early interest in the sport. Abhishek Porel's Domestic Cricket Career Porel started his first class debut for Bengal in February 2022 where he played against Baroda in Cuttack. Since his debut he became a regular name in Bengal's squad. Abhishek went on to make his List A debut in November 2022 against Puducherry in Ranchi. He also made his T20 debut for Bengal in October 2022 when he played against Odisha in Lucknow.

He has been a strong wicket keeper and his skills became comparable with former Bengal keeper Wriddhiman Saha. His strong domestic numbers, especially his ability to score quickly, caught the attention of IPL talent spotters and he earned a place in Delhi Capitals. Abhishek Porel Career Stats Format Matches Innings Runs Highest Score Hundreds Fifties Average Strike Rate First-Class 29 46 1324 114 1 11 32.29 67.86 List A 18 16 592 170 1 4 39.46 87.05 T20 (all levels) 50 48 1257 81 0 8 29.92 151.26 IPL 32 — 691 65 0 3 25.59 — Abhishek Porel's IPL Career Delhi Capitals signed Abhishek Porel for the IPL 2023 season for ₹20 Lakh. He came in as a replacement for Rishabh Pant, who was injured in a car accident. He made his IPL debut on 4 April 2023 when he played against Gujarat Titans. He scored 20 runs off 11 balls.