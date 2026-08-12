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Who is Abhishek Porel? Biography, Age, Net Worth, Career and Team

By Nikhil Batra
Last Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 11:38 IST

Know all about Abhishek Porel, including his age, early life, cricket career, IPL journey, net worth and team.

Abhishek Porel Biography
Abhishek Porel Biography


Abhishek Porel is an Indian wicketkeeper-batter who comes from West Bengal. He is a left-handed batsman and has made his name through strong performances in domestic cricket. Abhishek is associated with Delhi Capitals in the IPL and he replaced Rishabh Pant in IPL 2023 season when Rishabh was injured in a car accident. Here is everything you need to know about Abhishek Porel. 

Who is Abhishek Porel? Know His Biography 

Abhishek Porel is 23 years old hailing from Chandannagar, West Bengal. Here is a brief overview about him: 

Category

Details

Full Name

Abhishek Porel

Date of Birth

17 October 2002

Age

23 years

Birthplace

Chandannagar, West Bengal, India

Batting Style

Left-handed

Role

Wicketkeeper-batter

Domestic Team

Bengal

IPL Team

Delhi Capitals

Other Teams

Bengal Tigers, Durgapur Dazzlers

Cousin

Ishan Porel (Indian pace bowler)

IPL Price (2026)

₹4 crore

Abhishek Porel's Early Life and Family

Abhishek Porel was born on 17 October 2002 in Chandannagar which is a small city that is close to Kolkata. He grew up in an area which had a strong cricket culture. 

He started playing cricket at a young age and trained through local and state-level coaching systems in Bengal.

His cousin, Ishan Porel, is also a cricketer who plays for Bengal and has bowled for Punjab Kings in the IPL. He has been associated with cricket for a long time and this helped shape Abhishek's early interest in the sport.

Abhishek Porel's Domestic Cricket Career

Porel started his first class debut for Bengal in February 2022 where he played against Baroda in Cuttack. Since his debut he became a regular name in Bengal's squad.

Abhishek went on to make his List A debut in November 2022 against Puducherry in Ranchi. He also made his T20 debut for Bengal in October 2022 when he played against Odisha in Lucknow. 

He has been a strong wicket keeper and his skills became comparable with former Bengal keeper Wriddhiman Saha. 

His strong domestic numbers, especially his ability to score quickly, caught the attention of IPL talent spotters and he earned a place in Delhi Capitals.

Abhishek Porel Career Stats

Format

Matches

Innings

Runs

Highest Score

Hundreds

Fifties

Average

Strike Rate

First-Class

29

46

1324

114

1

11

32.29

67.86

List A

18

16

592

170

1

4

39.46

87.05

T20 (all levels)

50

48

1257

81

0

8

29.92

151.26

IPL

32

691

65

0

3

25.59

Abhishek Porel's IPL Career

Delhi Capitals signed Abhishek Porel for the IPL 2023 season for ₹20 Lakh. He came in as a replacement for Rishabh Pant, who was injured in a car accident. He made his IPL debut on 4 April 2023 when he played against Gujarat Titans. He scored 20 runs off 11 balls.

Delhi Capitals retained him at the same price for IPL 2024. That season became his breakout year. He played all 14 matches and scored 327 runs. Because of this form, Delhi Capitals gave him a big raise. He was retained for ₹4 crore ahead of IPL 2025. That season was tougher for him as he scored 301 runs in 13 innings. 

Despite the dip in 2025, Delhi Capitals kept faith in him. He was retained again for IPL 2026 at the same price of ₹4 crore.

Abhishek Porel Net Worth

Abhishek Porel's net worth is estimated to be between ₹4 crore and ₹12 crore. His main income comes from his IPL contract with Delhi Capitals. He also earns from Bengal's domestic cricket contracts and brand endorsements. 


Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil is a dedicated digital journalist and communications professional with more than five years of experience, currently working within the General Knowledge section at Jagran Josh. He has established himself as a subject matter expert in Finance, Economy, History, Technology, and Trending News, consistently delivering accurate, engaging, and easy-to-read content for a wide global audience.

Over the course of his career, Nikhil has developed deep expertise in crafting informative listicles, viral trending stories. His editorial portfolio also spans finance, historical research, and technology reporting, making him a versatile and well-rounded content professional. Every piece he produces reflects a strong balance between factual accuracy and reader engagement.

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First Published: Aug 12, 2026, 11:38 IST

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