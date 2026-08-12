Who is Abhishek Porel? Biography, Age, Net Worth, Career and Team
Know all about Abhishek Porel, including his age, early life, cricket career, IPL journey, net worth and team.
Abhishek Porel is an Indian wicketkeeper-batter who comes from West Bengal. He is a left-handed batsman and has made his name through strong performances in domestic cricket. Abhishek is associated with Delhi Capitals in the IPL and he replaced Rishabh Pant in IPL 2023 season when Rishabh was injured in a car accident. Here is everything you need to know about Abhishek Porel.
Who is Abhishek Porel? Know His Biography
Abhishek Porel is 23 years old hailing from Chandannagar, West Bengal. Here is a brief overview about him:
|
Category
|
Details
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Full Name
|
Abhishek Porel
|
Date of Birth
|
17 October 2002
|
Age
|
23 years
|
Birthplace
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Chandannagar, West Bengal, India
|
Batting Style
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Left-handed
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Role
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
Domestic Team
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Bengal
|
IPL Team
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Delhi Capitals
|
Other Teams
|
Bengal Tigers, Durgapur Dazzlers
|
Cousin
|
Ishan Porel (Indian pace bowler)
|
IPL Price (2026)
|
₹4 crore
Abhishek Porel's Early Life and Family
Abhishek Porel was born on 17 October 2002 in Chandannagar which is a small city that is close to Kolkata. He grew up in an area which had a strong cricket culture.
He started playing cricket at a young age and trained through local and state-level coaching systems in Bengal.
His cousin, Ishan Porel, is also a cricketer who plays for Bengal and has bowled for Punjab Kings in the IPL. He has been associated with cricket for a long time and this helped shape Abhishek's early interest in the sport.
Abhishek Porel's Domestic Cricket Career
Porel started his first class debut for Bengal in February 2022 where he played against Baroda in Cuttack. Since his debut he became a regular name in Bengal's squad.
Abhishek went on to make his List A debut in November 2022 against Puducherry in Ranchi. He also made his T20 debut for Bengal in October 2022 when he played against Odisha in Lucknow.
He has been a strong wicket keeper and his skills became comparable with former Bengal keeper Wriddhiman Saha.
His strong domestic numbers, especially his ability to score quickly, caught the attention of IPL talent spotters and he earned a place in Delhi Capitals.
Abhishek Porel Career Stats
|
Format
|
Matches
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Innings
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Runs
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Highest Score
|
Hundreds
|
Fifties
|
Average
|
Strike Rate
|
First-Class
|
29
|
46
|
1324
|
114
|
1
|
11
|
32.29
|
67.86
|
List A
|
18
|
16
|
592
|
170
|
1
|
4
|
39.46
|
87.05
|
T20 (all levels)
|
50
|
48
|
1257
|
81
|
0
|
8
|
29.92
|
151.26
|
IPL
|
32
|
—
|
691
|
65
|
0
|
3
|
25.59
|
—
Abhishek Porel's IPL Career
Delhi Capitals signed Abhishek Porel for the IPL 2023 season for ₹20 Lakh. He came in as a replacement for Rishabh Pant, who was injured in a car accident. He made his IPL debut on 4 April 2023 when he played against Gujarat Titans. He scored 20 runs off 11 balls.
Delhi Capitals retained him at the same price for IPL 2024. That season became his breakout year. He played all 14 matches and scored 327 runs. Because of this form, Delhi Capitals gave him a big raise. He was retained for ₹4 crore ahead of IPL 2025. That season was tougher for him as he scored 301 runs in 13 innings.
Despite the dip in 2025, Delhi Capitals kept faith in him. He was retained again for IPL 2026 at the same price of ₹4 crore.
Abhishek Porel Net Worth
Abhishek Porel's net worth is estimated to be between ₹4 crore and ₹12 crore. His main income comes from his IPL contract with Delhi Capitals. He also earns from Bengal's domestic cricket contracts and brand endorsements.
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