Who Was the First Speaker of the Lok Sabha?
Meet G. V. Mavalankar, the first Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Know when he took charge, how long he served and why he is remembered.
Ganesh Vasudev Mavalankar popularly known as G. V. Mavalankar or Dadasaheb was the first Speaker of the Lok Sabha
He was elected for this post on 15 May 1952. G.V. 's work laid the foundational stone for how the Lok Sabha runs even today. He is also known as the Father of the Lok Sabha as he set up rules, committees, and traditions that Parliament is still following.
When Was G. V. Mavalankar Elected As the Speaker of the Lok Sabha?
The First Lok Sabha was formed after India's first general elections where these elections were held between 1951 and 1952.
Mavalankar was elected Speaker on 15 May 1952 and He represented the Ahmedabad constituency for the Indian National Congress.
G. V. Mavalankar's Early Life and Education
Ganesh Vasudev Mavalankar was born on 27 November 1888 in Baroda. His family had roots in Ratnagiri district located in Maharashtra.
He studied at Gujarat College and completed his BA. Later on he went to study law and earned a LLB degree.
After his studies, he started working as a lawyer in Ahmedabad and built a strong legal career before he stepped into local politics and social work.
G. V. Mavalankar's Political Career Before the Lok Sabha
Mavalankar held many important posts before he became the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. His career grew step by step over the years.
He began his public life with the Ahmedabad Municipality. From this role he continued to move up into wider state and national politics.
Later on he was elected to the Bombay Legislative Assembly. After this he was appointed as the Speaker of the Bombay Legislative Assembly.
Ganesh Vasudev Mavalankar also served in the Central Legislative Assembly where he held the post of President of the Central Legislative Assembly from 1946 to 1947.
After independence, he became Speaker of the Constituent Assembly (Legislative) on 17 November 1947. He held this position until the First Lok Sabha was formed in 1952 and then he won the elections and became the first Speaker of the Lok Sabha
G. V. Mavalankar as Speaker of the First Lok Sabha
Here are some works of G.V. Mavalankar:
-
Mavalankar introduced the modern form of Question Hour.
-
He also brought in Short Notice Questions and Half-an-Hour Discussions.
-
To run the House smoothly, he set up key committees. These committees include the Rules Committee, the Committee of Privileges, the Business Advisory Committee, the Committee on Private Members' Bills and Resolutions, and the Committee on Salaries and Allowances.
Jawaharlal Nehru himself gave him the title "Father of the Lok Sabha" due to his major contributions.
Content Writer
Nikhil is a dedicated digital journalist and communications professional with more than five years of experience, currently working within the General Knowledge section at Jagran Josh. He has established himself as a subject matter expert in Finance, Economy, History, Technology, and Trending News, consistently delivering accurate, engaging, and easy-to-read content for a wide global audience.
Over the course of his career, Nikhil has developed deep expertise in crafting informative listicles, viral trending stories. His editorial portfolio also spans finance, historical research, and technology reporting, making him a versatile and well-rounded content professional. Every piece he produces reflects a strong balance between factual accuracy and reader engagement.