Who Was the First Speaker of the Lok Sabha?

Ganesh Vasudev Mavalankar popularly known as G. V. Mavalankar or Dadasaheb was the first Speaker of the Lok Sabha

He was elected for this post on 15 May 1952. G.V. 's work laid the foundational stone for how the Lok Sabha runs even today. He is also known as the Father of the Lok Sabha as he set up rules, committees, and traditions that Parliament is still following.

When Was G. V. Mavalankar Elected As the Speaker of the Lok Sabha?

The First Lok Sabha was formed after India's first general elections where these elections were held between 1951 and 1952.

Mavalankar was elected Speaker on 15 May 1952 and He represented the Ahmedabad constituency for the Indian National Congress.

G. V. Mavalankar's Early Life and Education

Ganesh Vasudev Mavalankar was born on 27 November 1888 in Baroda. His family had roots in Ratnagiri district located in Maharashtra.