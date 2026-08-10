Bengaluru is one of India’s most important technology and innovation centres. The city is home to thousands of technology companies, startups and research institutions. Due to its strong presence in the information technology sector, Bengaluru is popularly known as the Silicon Valley of India.

Which City Is Called the Silicon Valley of India?

Bengaluru is also called Silicon Valley of India. It is also known as IT Capital of India. It is famous for Information technology, startups, research and innovation.

Why Is Bengaluru Called the Silicon Valley of India?

Bengaluru earned this nickname because it became a major centre for India’s information technology industry. Several global technology companies established offices in the city. It has a large concentration of IT companies and startups. Several Indian technology companies have their headquarters or major operations in Bengaluru.