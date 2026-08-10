Why Is Bengaluru Called the Silicon Valley of India?
Know why Bengaluru is called the Silicon Valley of India. Learn about its IT industry, startups, technology companies, infrastructure and key facts.
Bengaluru is one of India’s most important technology and innovation centres. The city is home to thousands of technology companies, startups and research institutions. Due to its strong presence in the information technology sector, Bengaluru is popularly known as the Silicon Valley of India.
Which City Is Called the Silicon Valley of India?
Bengaluru is also called Silicon Valley of India. It is also known as IT Capital of India. It is famous for Information technology, startups, research and innovation.
Why Is Bengaluru Called the Silicon Valley of India?
Bengaluru earned this nickname because it became a major centre for India’s information technology industry. Several global technology companies established offices in the city. It has a large concentration of IT companies and startups. Several Indian technology companies have their headquarters or major operations in Bengaluru.
How Did Bengaluru Become India’s IT Hub?
Bengaluru’s transformation into a technology hub took place over several decades. Bengaluru already had a strong base of scientific and engineering institutions. The arrival of major IT companies accelerated its growth. With startup culture and venture capital further strengthened its technology sector.
Which IT Companies Are Present in Bengaluru?
Bengaluru has major operations of several Indian and international technology companies, including Infosys, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, Microsoft, Google, IBM and Amazon.
Major Technology Areas in Bengaluru
The city’s technology ecosystem covers several fields including Software development, Artificial intelligence, Cloud computing, Fintech, Biotechnology, Aerospace technology, Electronics, Semiconductor research, E-commerce and Cybersecurity.
Bengaluru’s Startup Ecosystem
Bengaluru is also known for its startup culture. It is home to a large number of technology startups. The city attracts venture capital and technology investment. Several Indian unicorns originated or developed significant operations here.
Silicon Valley of India
|Feature
|Details
|City
|Bengaluru
|State
|Karnataka
|Nickname
|Silicon Valley of India
|Also Known As
|IT Capital of India
|Major Sector
|Information Technology
|Famous IT Areas
|Electronic City, Whitefield, Outer Ring Road
|Key Strengths
|IT, startups, research and innovation
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.