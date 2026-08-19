Why Nepal Army Awards an Honorary Rank to Army Chief of India?

General Dhiraj Seth, Cheif of Army Staff (COAS) of Indian Army was awarded the rank of Honorary General by Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel on 18th August, 2026. This honour is provided to the general of army of India and reciprocated by India for the general of Nepal Army since the last 70 years. It all started in 1950. Let us know why such a practice is followed and the military connection behind the honour. What Is The Tradition of Awarding the Rank of Honorary General? Nepal and India award the rank of Honorary General to the Army Chief of the respective countries as a gesture of respect. The president of India awards this to Nepal's Army Chief in New Delhi, while the same is awarded to Indian Army Chief by the Nepal president in Kathmandu. This exchange takes place whenever a new Army Chief takes position and visits the honouring country.

What Presents and Powers are given to the Honorary General? The rank of Honorary General comes with a presentation of ceremonial sword, an insignia and a certificate. But, it should be noted that the rank does not confer any command over the army. It is described as a mark of trust and respect between the two armies. When did the Tradition Began? The custom started in the year 1950 when India and Nepal signed the Treaty of Peace and Friendship, which laid the foundation for their close diplomatic and military ties. General K. M. Cariappa, then Chief of the Indian Army, became the first officer to receive the honour when Nepal named him an Honorary General of the Nepal Army. Nepal's Army Chief at the time, General Kiran Shumsher Jung Bahadur Rana, was made an Honorary General of the Indian Army later that same year.

This practice has been followed since then and every Army Chief on both sides has received the same honour. What is the Military Connection Behind the Honour? The tradition behind this honour is respecting the long association of Indian and Nepali Army, particulary the Gorkha soldier from Nepal who have served in Indian military for over two centuries that started during the British rule. A tripartite agreement was signed between Britain, India and Nepal where the ten Gurkha regiments were split between British and Indian armies. 6 regiments of Gorkhas joined the Indian army and they serve across various positions in the Gorkha Rifles regiment till this day. Who was the first Indian Army General to Receive the Honour? The first Indian Army General to be honoured with the Honorary General rank was K.M.Cariappa, in 1950. It was the same year in which Treaty of Peace and Friendship was signed by India and Nepal.