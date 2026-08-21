Why Rajasthan is the Largest Bajra Producing State in India?
Rajasthan produces the most bajra in India, growing 50.26 lakh tonnes in 2024-25, nearly 45% of the country's total pearl millet output. Check details here.
India is the largest producer of bajra or pearl millet in the world, accounting for 40% of the total production. In India, Rajasthan occupies the top spot as the largest bajra producing state in India.
Let us explore the total production of bajra in Rajasthan for the year 2024-25 and know why Rajasthan is the largest producer of Bajra in India.
How Much Bajra Has Rajasthan Grown?
In the year 2024-25, India has produced 112.04 lakh tonnes of Bajra, out of that Rajasthan has grown 50.26 lakh tonnes of Bajra, which is around 45% of the total bajra produced in India.
Which Districts in Rajasthan Produces the Most Bajra?
Bajra is grown in its best capacity in the western part of the Rajasthan, and the districts such as Barmer, Nagaur, Jaisalmer and Bikaner are the leading bajra producing districts of Rajasthan.
Why Rajasthan Suitable for Bajra Production?
Bajra is a hardy crop which needs sandy soil, less water and hot weather for its growth, and Rajasthan provides the perfect environment for this with its sandy soil, hot weather and less than 40-50 cm of rainfall.
Which are the top 5 Bajra Producing States in India?
The top 5 bajra producing states in India are Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. Rajasthan produced the most Bajra with 50.26 lakh tonnes, while Uttar Pradesh trailed on the second spot with a production of 18.91 lakh tonnes.
Did You Know
United Nations declared the year 2023 as the International Year of Millets. The proposal for this came from India with the Food and Agriculture Organisation in 2018.
Why is Bajra an Important Crop for India?
Bajra is important crop for India because of its ability to grow without requiring much water as compared to rice and wheat. It is also rich in iron, protein and fiber making it ideal for consumption, which will ultimately be helpful in addressing the concern of food security with the growing population.
Farmers have grown this crop for many years as they have very less requirement in terms of soil and water, it is also resistant to many crops.
Check out other interesting articles from the general knowledge section to boost your knowledge of national and international topics. Stay connected with Jagran Josh.
Deputy Manager - Editorial
Mriganka Chakraborty is a seasoned digital journalist and communications professional who is currently working as Deputy Manager at Jagran Josh, where he leads the General Knowledge Section. As a subject matter expert with 8+ years of editorial experience, he has created authoritative content that is trusted by millions of readers around the world in Science, History, Geography, Polity, Economy, Sports, and Technology. His extensive expertise in these subjects enables him to present complex topics in an engaging, accurate, and reader-friendly manner to a global audience, making learning addictive and fun.
His background in a wide range of content areas and his ability to move between them make him a trusted voice to readers who want reliable, well-researched content across a variety of disciplines.
In his leisure time, Mriganka enjoys reading fiction novels and watching action and thriller movies, and cricket, which not only hone his storytelling skills but also keep his editorial vision fresh and dynamic.