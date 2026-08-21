Why Rajasthan is the Largest Bajra Producing State in India?

India is the largest producer of bajra or pearl millet in the world, accounting for 40% of the total production. In India, Rajasthan occupies the top spot as the largest bajra producing state in India.

Let us explore the total production of bajra in Rajasthan for the year 2024-25 and know why Rajasthan is the largest producer of Bajra in India.

How Much Bajra Has Rajasthan Grown?

In the year 2024-25, India has produced 112.04 lakh tonnes of Bajra, out of that Rajasthan has grown 50.26 lakh tonnes of Bajra, which is around 45% of the total bajra produced in India.

Which Districts in Rajasthan Produces the Most Bajra?

Bajra is grown in its best capacity in the western part of the Rajasthan, and the districts such as Barmer, Nagaur, Jaisalmer and Bikaner are the leading bajra producing districts of Rajasthan.