Zimbabwe vs South Africa: Playing XIs, Match Details, Live Streaming and More
Zimbabwe and South Africa will meet in the second match of the Namibia T20I Tri-Series. Check the playing XI, match details, streaming information and other updates from the game.
In the second clash of the Namibia T20I Tri-Series, Zimbabwe and South Africa will face each other in Windhoek. The match holds crucial importance for Proteas, who lost to hosts Namibia in the previous clash.
Meanwhile, Zimbabwe will be playing their first game of the series and will look to start their campaign with a win. This series holds special significance as it is the first time these three sides are playing a tri-series together. Another interesting fact is that all three teams are the host nations of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027.
ZImbabwe vs South Africa: Match Details
The toss has already taken place with Zimbabwe deciding to bat first.
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Match Information
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Details
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Match
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South Africa vs Zimbabwe, 2nd Match
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Series
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Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2026
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Date & Time
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Saturday, August 29, 2026
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Venue
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Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek
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Toss Result
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Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bat first
Zimbabwe vs South Africa: Playing XIs of Both Teams
Here are all the details of playing XI of both teams, including captain, changes and wicketkeeper.
Zimbabwe Playing XI
Zimbabwe will be led by all-rounder Sikandar Raza and will feature some key names in their playing XI. Brian Bennett will be expected to provide a strong start at the top while the experience of Ryan Burl could also prove important for the side.
In the bowling department, Blessing Muzarabani will be one of the key players and will look to make an impact with the ball in the early overs. Tadiwanashe Marumani will take the gloves for Zimbabwe. Below is the complete playing XI for the match.
Zimbabwe Playing XI: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Newman Nyamhuri, Blessing Muzarabani
South Africa Playing XI
Meanwhile, South Africa have made changes to their playing XI for this clash. The side will be led by Bjorn Fortuin and will look to bounce back after losing their previous match against Namibia.
Dewald Brevis will be one of the key batters for the side and will be expected to take more responsibility with his powerful hitting ability. Connor Esterhuizen will keep the wickets for South Africa. Below is the complete playing XI.
South Africa Playing XI: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Jordan Hermann, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen (wk), Rubin Hermann, Eathan Bosch, Duan Jansen, Bjorn Fortuin (c), Prenelan Subrayen, Kwena Maphaka.
Zimbabwe vs South Africa: Where to Watch
Fans can enjoy the live action of Zimbabwe vs South Africa clash on the FanCode app.
Senior Content Writer
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events. He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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