Zimbabwe vs South Africa: Playing XIs, Match Details, Live Streaming and More

In the second clash of the Namibia T20I Tri-Series, Zimbabwe and South Africa will face each other in Windhoek. The match holds crucial importance for Proteas, who lost to hosts Namibia in the previous clash. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe will be playing their first game of the series and will look to start their campaign with a win. This series holds special significance as it is the first time these three sides are playing a tri-series together. Another interesting fact is that all three teams are the host nations of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027. ZImbabwe vs South Africa: Match Details The toss has already taken place with Zimbabwe deciding to bat first. Match Information Details Match South Africa vs Zimbabwe, 2nd Match Series Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2026 Date & Time Saturday, August 29, 2026 Venue Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek Toss Result Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bat first

Zimbabwe vs South Africa: Playing XIs of Both Teams Here are all the details of playing XI of both teams, including captain, changes and wicketkeeper. Zimbabwe Playing XI Zimbabwe will be led by all-rounder Sikandar Raza and will feature some key names in their playing XI. Brian Bennett will be expected to provide a strong start at the top while the experience of Ryan Burl could also prove important for the side. In the bowling department, Blessing Muzarabani will be one of the key players and will look to make an impact with the ball in the early overs. Tadiwanashe Marumani will take the gloves for Zimbabwe. Below is the complete playing XI for the match. Zimbabwe Playing XI: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Newman Nyamhuri, Blessing Muzarabani