AP LAWCET, PGLCET Result 2023 Declared, Download Rank Card at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in by Using Hall Ticket Number

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

AP LAWCET Result 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the result of Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) today. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the AP LAWCET result online at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. They have to use their registration number and hall ticket number. Along with the result the officials have also announced the AP PGLCET result and rank card.

AP LAWCET and AP PGLCET - 2023 were conducted on May 20 for admission into regular LLB courses (3 and 5 years) & LLM courses (2 years) for the academic year 2023-2024. The examination was conducted from 3 to 4: 30 pm.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

How To Download AP LAWCET 2023 Result?

Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their Andhra Pradesh LAWCET results along with the rank card at sche.ap.gov.in. They need to use their login credentials to check the result. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to check the AP LAWCET/AP PGLCET here:

Step 1: Go to the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result or rank card link

Step 3: Enter the LAWCET hall ticket number, registration number and submit it

Step 4: The LAWCET result will appear on screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout

What details will be mentioned on AP LAWCET scorecard 2023?

The Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test 2021 result will include the following details. In case of any error in the result, candidates can contact the official body:

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Name Roll number Date of birth Gender Subject-wise marks Total marks Merit rank Category rank

What After the announcement of AP LAWCET Result 2023?

After the declaration of result of AP LAWCET, the authorities will conduct the counselling in online mode. Candidates whose name is on the AP LAWCET merit list/rank list will be eligible to participate in the e-counselling. The Andhra Pradesh counselling is held in multiple rounds. After each round, the exam authorities will release a seat allotment list prepared based on merit cum preference criteria.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Also Read: AP ICET Toppers List 2023: Thapala Jagdish Tops With 169 Marks, Check Rank and Score of Toppers Here