Bihar Board Intermediate Registration 2027: Class 12 Annual Senior Secondary Exam Applications Begin at intermediate.biharboardonline.com, Link Here
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the registrations for the annual senior secondary examinations for class 12 for academic session 2026-27 on the official website at intermediate.biharboardonline.com. The heads of the respective board-affiliated schools must register the students till September 16, 2026.
Bihar Board Intermediate Registration 2027: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the registrations for the annual senior secondary examinations for class 12 for academic session 2026-27. The heads of the respective board-affiliated schools must ensure the candidates currently studying their intermediate class and will be appearing for the board examination by visiting the official website to register at biharboardonline.org.
The last date to fill the registration form and pay the application fee is September 16, 2026. The dedicated website to fill the Intermediate exam form is intermediate.biharboardonline.com.
How to register for Bihar Board Class 12 Inter Examination 2027?
The school administration, including the principal or head, will need to follow the mentioned steps to register for Bihar Board Class 12 Inter Examination 2027 online:
- Visit the official website at intermediate.biharboardonline.com
- Enter the school user ID and password to log in
- In the dashboard, upload the data if the respective students
- Upload their photo and signature to submit
- Pay the online examination fee
- Download the confirmation receipt
DIRECT LINK - Bihar Board Class 12 Inter Examination 2027
Bihar Board Matric Registration 2027 at biharboardonline.org
Similarly, the Bihar Board, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the class 10 annual board examination registration on August 25, 2026. School heads will need to visit the dedicated registration website at exam.biharboardonline.org to register for the students.
BSEB Intermediate and Matric Annual Board Examination 2027 Registration Announcement
Candidates can check the following post by the official X account of the Bihar Board on the commencement of registration:
#Bihar #BSEB #BiharBoard@BiharEducation_@mkrtiwari_bjp@samrat4bjp pic.twitter.com/nEQdpbVK0e— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) August 25, 2026
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.