Bihar Board Intermediate Registration 2027: Class 12 Annual Senior Secondary Exam Applications Begin at intermediate.biharboardonline.com, Link Here

Bihar Board Intermediate Registration 2027: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the registrations for the annual senior secondary examinations for class 12 for academic session 2026-27. The heads of the respective board-affiliated schools must ensure the candidates currently studying their intermediate class and will be appearing for the board examination by visiting the official website to register at biharboardonline.org.

The last date to fill the registration form and pay the application fee is September 16, 2026. The dedicated website to fill the Intermediate exam form is intermediate.biharboardonline.com.

How to register for Bihar Board Class 12 Inter Examination 2027?

The school administration, including the principal or head, will need to follow the mentioned steps to register for Bihar Board Class 12 Inter Examination 2027 online: