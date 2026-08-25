Bihar Board Matric Registration 2027: Annual Secondary Exam Applications Begin for Class 10 at biharboardonline.org Today, Link Here

Bihar Board Matric Registration 2027: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the registrations for the annual secondary examinations for class 10 for academic session 2026-27 today, August 25, 2026. Candidates currently studying their matriculation class and will be appearing for the board examination will need to inform and submit their details to their respective board-affiliated school’s administration to visit the official website to register at biharboardonline.org.

The last date to fill the registration form and pay the application fee, according to the Bihar Board Chairman Dr. Tyagarajan SM, is September 16, 2026. The dedicated website to fill the Matriculation exam form is exam.biharboardonline.org.

Official Notice: REGISTRATION/PERMISSION APPLICATION FORM FOR THE SECONDARY ANNUAL EXAM, 2027 (SESSION 2026-27)