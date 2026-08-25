Bihar Board Matric Registration 2027: Annual Secondary Exam Applications Begin for Class 10 at biharboardonline.org Today, Link Here
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the registrations for the annual secondary examinations for class 10 for academic session 2026-27 today, August 25, 2026 on the official website to register at biharboardonline.org till September 16, 2026. The dedicated website to fill the Matriculation exam form is exam.biharboardonline.org.
Bihar Board Matric Registration 2027: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the registrations for the annual secondary examinations for class 10 for academic session 2026-27 today, August 25, 2026. Candidates currently studying their matriculation class and will be appearing for the board examination will need to inform and submit their details to their respective board-affiliated school’s administration to visit the official website to register at biharboardonline.org.
The last date to fill the registration form and pay the application fee, according to the Bihar Board Chairman Dr. Tyagarajan SM, is September 16, 2026. The dedicated website to fill the Matriculation exam form is exam.biharboardonline.org.
Official Notice: REGISTRATION/PERMISSION APPLICATION FORM FOR THE SECONDARY ANNUAL EXAM, 2027 (SESSION 2026-27)
How to register for BSEB Matric Examination 2027?
The school administration, including the principal or head, will need to follow the mentioned steps to register for BSEB Matric Examination 2027 online:
- Visit the official website at exam.biharboardonline.org
- Enter the school user ID and password to log in
- In the dashboard, upload the data if the respective students
- Upload their photo and signature to submit
- Pay the online examination fee
- download the confirmation receipt
DIRECT LINK - BSEB Matric Examination 2027 Registration Form
Important Instructions Regarding Filling the Registration Application Form
- Before filling the examination form, students must ensure that their details are correct including name, parents' name, date of birth, subject etc.
- Candidates must ensure to attach the correct passport-size color photograph and correct signature to the application form so that no errors regarding photo/signature remain in the marksheets issued post-examination, and proper records are maintained.
- The exam form must be completed in two copies. One copy will be deposited with the head of the educational institution, while the second copy, signed, stamped, and dated by the principal, will be returned to the student as a receipt.
- During the online registration/permission application process, a declaration form signed by the student and parent/guardian, along with the signature and seal of the school principal, must mandatorily be uploaded to the Board's portal to verify the accuracy of the entered details.
- Students must provide only one valid mobile number and email ID in the designated columns of the application form.
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.