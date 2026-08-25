Bihar Students Demand 70th BPSC Exam Cancellation, Break Barricades to March Towards Raj Bhavan

On Tuesday hundreds of students in Patna broke through police barricades while marching from Gandhi Maidan towards Raj Bhavan. The students were protesting against the 70th BPSE examination and demanding its cancellation. The BPSC protest comes amid continuing concerns raised by students over the conduct of the examination. The protestors attempted to proceed towards the restricted area despite police barricading the route. Police officials made it clear that students would not be allowed to go any further. The pressure on the state government is rising with each passing day.

Protesters Demand Cancellation of the 70th BPSC Examination

DSP Kamakhya Narayan Singh said police would stop the protesters if they attempted to move ahead. He expressed hope that the students would agree following the dialogue with senior officials. The DSP said the dialogue has been positive and the students have raised several issues with senior officials. He expected the turnout to be lower and that they would agree. He added that if they do not agree, police will stop them right there and will not allow them to enter the restricted area. Congress leader Sushil Kumar speaking at the protest site said the protestors were also seeking changes in the Teacher recruitment Examination TRE 4.0. The students demanded a single stage examination for TRE 4.0 at all costs and the abolition of negative marking. There are numerous other issues regarding the BPSC and Sub Inspector recruitment. The government has offered no assurances on any of these points. The students have urged the Chief Minister to hold a dialogue and invite their delegation for talks. They have been on a hunger strike for nine days yet no one is willing to listen. The agitation also centres on the proposed TRE-4 process with students objecting to the plan of conducting the exams in two phases. They are demanding the release of the official TRE-4 advertisement. The BPSC protest has grown stronger because of alleged irregularities and paper leaks in the examination.