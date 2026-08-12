BSE Odisha HSC Supplementary Result 2026 Released; Download Class 10th Marksheet at bseodisha.ac.in
The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha) declared the HSC Supplementary Result Class 10th on its official website. Students can check the result or download the marksheet using their name and roll number.
Odisha BSE Class 10 Supplementary Result: The Board of Secondary Education, BSE Odisha, has announced the Odisha BSE Supplementary Result 2026 on August 12, 2026, today. Students who have appeared for the exam can check their Odisha Class 10th result on the official website, bseodisha.ac.in. Along with the BSE 10th supplementary result 2026, the board also released the Odisha SOSC supplementary result 2026. Students need to enter their roll number and date of birth as login details. A direct link has been provided in the article below to check the result online. The supplementary exam gives a second attempt for students to clear the Annual Class 10 exam in one or two subjects. Check out the article for more details and direct Link to check scorecard.
Odisha BSE Class 10 Supplementary Result Highlights
Check out the below table for supplementary details at one glance:
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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Class 10 Supplementary Examination (Instant Exam)
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Conducting Body
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Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha)
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Result Declared On
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12-Aug-2026
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Credentials required
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Roll number and date of birth
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Result Link
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bseodisha.ac.in
How to Check Odisha BSE Supplementary Result 2026
Students can follow the below mentioned simple steps to view and download the Odisha BSE Supplementary 2026 Result
- Go to the official website of BSE Odisha
- Click on the link for the Supplementary HSC Examination Result 2026.
- Fill in your Log in details, your roll number and required details
- The result will be displayed on screen
- Check and download your marksheet for future purposes.
Check: Odisha BSE Supplementary Result 2026- DIRECT LINK
Odisha BSE Supplementary Result 2026 - Details mentioned
Following will be the details mentioned on Odisha BSE Supplementary Result 2026. Students have to verify the details mentioned on the Odisha BSE Supplementary Result page.
- Exam Roll Number
- Date of Birth
- Qualifying status
- Subjects
- Name of candidate
- Subject-wise marks obtained
- Total mark
- School name
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.