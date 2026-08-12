BSE Odisha HSC Supplementary Result 2026 Released; Download Class 10th Marksheet at bseodisha.ac.in

Odisha BSE Class 10 Supplementary Result: The Board of Secondary Education, BSE Odisha, has announced the Odisha BSE Supplementary Result 2026 on August 12, 2026, today. Students who have appeared for the exam can check their Odisha Class 10th result on the official website, bseodisha.ac.in. Along with the BSE 10th supplementary result 2026, the board also released the Odisha SOSC supplementary result 2026. Students need to enter their roll number and date of birth as login details. A direct link has been provided in the article below to check the result online. The supplementary exam gives a second attempt for students to clear the Annual Class 10 exam in one or two subjects. Check out the article for more details and direct Link to check scorecard.

Check out the below table for supplementary details at one glance:

Particulars Details Exam Name Class 10 Supplementary Examination (Instant Exam) Conducting Body Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha) Result Declared On 12-Aug-2026 Credentials required Roll number and date of birth Result Link bseodisha.ac.in

How to Check Odisha BSE Supplementary Result 2026

Students can follow the below mentioned simple steps to view and download the Odisha BSE Supplementary 2026 Result