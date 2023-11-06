  1. Home
  2. News
  3. BSEB Exam 2024: Class 10 Sent Up Exam Schedule Out, Practicals From November 22

BSEB Exam 2024: Class 10 Sent Up Exam Schedule Out, Practicals From November 22

Bihar board releases datesheet for class 10 sent up exams. Students appearing for the exams can check the the complete schedule for the theory and practical exams can check the complete schedule and exam details here. 

jagran josh
Updated: Nov 6, 2023 13:49 IST
BSEB 10th sent-up exam schedule released
BSEB 10th sent-up exam schedule released

BSEB Exam 2024: Bihar School Education Board has released the BSEB class 10 Sent up exam datesheets. As per the schedule released, the BSEB class 10 sent-up practical exams will be conducted on November 22, 2023, while the theory exams will be conducted from November 23 to 27, 2023. 

The BSEB class 10 sent-up exams will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm while the second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 5:15 pm. Students appearing for the Bihar board class 10 sent-up exam can check the datesheet and other exam details here. 

BSEB Class 10 Sent Up Exam Schedule

Date

Session 1 

9:30 am to 12:45 pm

Session 2

2 pm to 5:15 pm

November 23, 2023

Hindi

Bagla

Urdu

Maithili

Sanskrit

Hindi

Arabic

Persian

Bhojpuri

November 24, 2023

Science

Music

Social Science

November 25, 2023

Mathematics1

Home Science (Only for visually impaired candidates)

English (General)

November 27, 2023

Higher Mathematics

Commerce

Economics

Persian

Sanskrit

Arabic

Maithili

Fine Arts

Home Science

Dance 

Music

Security 

Beautician 

Tourism 

Retail Management

Automobile

Electronics & H/W

Beauty and Wellness

Telecom

 IT/ITs

As per reports, the office of the district education officer will be sending the question papers for the sent-up exam. School principals and representatives are required to collect the question papers from the district offices between November 10 to 15, 2023. The question papers are prepared similarly to the BSEB class 10 board exams. 

It must be noted that it is mandatory for independent students to appear for the sent-up exams. Only those students who have a minimum of 75% attendance will be eligible to appear for the BSEB 10th sent-up exam 2024. 

BSEB Sent Up Exam 2024

BSEB will be conducting the practical exams in two sessions. The practical exams for the first session include Fine Arts, Home Science, Dance, and Music. The exams for the second shift include Beautician, Tourism, Retail Management, Automobile, Electronics and H/W, Beauty Practical examinations of Beauty and Wellness, Telecom and ITes.

Also Read: UP NEET UG 2023 Special Stray Vacancy Round Merit List PDF Released, Download at upneet.gov.in
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023