BSEB Exam 2024: Class 10 Sent Up Exam Schedule Out, Practicals From November 22

BSEB Exam 2024: Bihar School Education Board has released the BSEB class 10 Sent up exam datesheets. As per the schedule released, the BSEB class 10 sent-up practical exams will be conducted on November 22, 2023, while the theory exams will be conducted from November 23 to 27, 2023.

The BSEB class 10 sent-up exams will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm while the second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 5:15 pm. Students appearing for the Bihar board class 10 sent-up exam can check the datesheet and other exam details here.

BSEB Class 10 Sent Up Exam Schedule

Date Session 1 9:30 am to 12:45 pm Session 2 2 pm to 5:15 pm November 23, 2023 Hindi Bagla Urdu Maithili Sanskrit Hindi Arabic Persian Bhojpuri November 24, 2023 Science Music Social Science November 25, 2023 Mathematics1 Home Science (Only for visually impaired candidates) English (General) November 27, 2023 Higher Mathematics Commerce Economics Persian Sanskrit Arabic Maithili Fine Arts Home Science Dance Music Security Beautician Tourism Retail Management Automobile Electronics & H/W Beauty and Wellness Telecom IT/ITs

As per reports, the office of the district education officer will be sending the question papers for the sent-up exam. School principals and representatives are required to collect the question papers from the district offices between November 10 to 15, 2023. The question papers are prepared similarly to the BSEB class 10 board exams.

It must be noted that it is mandatory for independent students to appear for the sent-up exams. Only those students who have a minimum of 75% attendance will be eligible to appear for the BSEB 10th sent-up exam 2024.

BSEB Sent Up Exam 2024

BSEB will be conducting the practical exams in two sessions. The practical exams for the first session include Fine Arts, Home Science, Dance, and Music. The exams for the second shift include Beautician, Tourism, Retail Management, Automobile, Electronics and H/W, Beauty Practical examinations of Beauty and Wellness, Telecom and ITes.

Also Read: UP NEET UG 2023 Special Stray Vacancy Round Merit List PDF Released, Download at upneet.gov.in