CHSE Odisha Class 12 Improvement Result Out at results.odisha.gov.in, Download Marksheets Using Registration and Roll Number

Odisha Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, has announced the results of the Higher Secondary Improvement Examination 2026. Candidates who have appeared for their improvement exams can visit the board's official website to check the results and download their online marksheets.

Along with the Odisha Board Plus Two improvement results, the board has also announced the results for the Annual Higher Secondary Instant Examination. To check the results, students are required to visit the official website and log in with their registration number, roll number and captcha. The original marksheets and pass certificates of the candidates will be issued by the board. Students can contact their school authorities to collect their original marksheets.

The link to check the Odisha 12th Improvement and Instant result 2026 is available on the official website results.odisha.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to download their online marksheets.