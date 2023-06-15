DU AMU Among 105 Universities Introducing 4-year UG Courses from New Academic Session

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Close to 105 universities across the country will be introducing the 4 year UG programme in the new academic season. Among these include 19 central universities like DU, Aligarh Muslim University, Assam University, Vishwa Bharti University, Tezpur Central University, Jammu, Sikkim University, etc.

The four-year programme is in line with the recommendations of the National Education Policy, 2020. Out of the 105 institutions, 19 are central universities while 40 are deemed to be universities,18 are state private universities and 22 are state universities.

List of Institutions Offering Four-Year UG Programme

The following institutions will be offering the four-year UG programmes in the upcoming academic year

Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University

English And Foreign Languages University

Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University

Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya

Rajiv Gandhi University

Central University of Haryana

Central University of South Bihar

Central University of Tamil Nadu

Curriculum and Credit Framework

The University Grants Commission has formulated a new student-centric curriculum and credit framework for undergraduate students which incorporates a flexible choice-based credit system, multidisciplinary approach, and multiple entry and exit options.

The framework suggests a credit range of 20-22 credits per semester. While Semesters 1, 2, and 3 will help students develop an understanding of all major areas of learning while in semesters 4, 5, and 6 students can choose a disciplinary or inter-disciplinary area of learning for specialization as a major or minor. For semesters 7 and 8, students can take up research projects along with advanced disciplinary and interdisciplinary courses.

UGC Chairman Jagadeh Kumar when speaking to the media stated that although the existing CBSE provides flexibility to students to choose from a range of disciplines, it lacks the multi/ inter-disciplinary aspect and in an effort to revise this, the UGC has developed a ‘Curricular Framework and Credit System for FYUGP by considering relevant policy recommendations for NEP 2020.

According to the recommendations of NEP 2020 the UG degree must be of either a three or four-year duration with multiple exit options within the course duration with appropriate certifications. Students will be awarded a UG certificate after completing one year in a discipline, a diploma certificate after two years,s or a bachelor's degree after three years.

