DU BTech Admission 2026: Round 3 Category-wise Cut Off Ranks Released at admission.uod.ac.in
The Faculty of Technology under the University of Delhi has released the category-wise cut off ranks for the third round of admissions for BTech programmes on July 21, 2026 on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. Check the ranks as per the undergraduate programmes here.
DU BTech Admission 2026: The Faculty of Technology under the University of Delhi (UoD), also called Delhi university (DU), has released the category-wise cut off ranks for the third round of admissions for BTech programmes on July 21, 2026. Candidates can check the cut off scores on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. According to the revised schedule, candidates will be able to apply for spot round 1 from July 25, 2026 on the admission portal.
Official Notice: Third Round - B.Tech. (2026-27) - Category-wise Cut-off Ranks
DU BTech Admission 2026: Cut Off Ranks
Check the following table to know the cut off ranks for DU BTech Admission 2026:
|S.No.
|Programme
|Seat Category
|Cut-off Rank
|1
|B.Tech. (Computer Science and Engineering)
|UNRESERVED
|72170
|OBC-NCL
|105413
|SC
|290075
|ST
|584094
|EWS
|86140
|2
|B.Tech. (Electrical Engineering)
|UNRESERVED
|99638
|OBC-NCL
|148543
|SC
|352698
|ST
|860917
|3
|B.Tech. (Electronics and Communication Engineering)
|UNRESERVED
|87092
|OBC-NCL
|128500
|SC
|331158
|ST
|767322
|EWS
|104193
Candidates must note that the seat allocation to B.Tech. (Computer Science and Engineering), B.Tech. (Electronics and Communication Engineering) and B.Tech. (Electrical Engineering) are based solely on the Common Rank List (CRL) in JEE (Main), 2026 (Paper-I).
|S.No.
|Programme
|Seat Category
|Cut-off Rank
|1
|B.Tech. (Computer Science and Engineering)
|KM
|215481
|2
|B.Tech. (Electrical Engineering)
|KM
|280903
|SGC
|100577
|ORPHAN MALE
|396306
|3
|B.Tech. (Electronics and Communication Engineering)
|KM
|256690
|SGC
|99769
|ORPHAN MALE
|341523
Candidates must note that the seat allocation to B.Tech. (Computer Science and Engineering) and B.Tech. (Electronics and Communication Engineering) are based solely on the Common Rank List (CRL) in JEE (Main), 2026 (Paper-I).
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