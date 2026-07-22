DU BTech Admission 2026: Round 3 Category-wise Cut Off Ranks Released at admission.uod.ac.in

DU BTech Admission 2026: The Faculty of Technology under the University of Delhi (UoD), also called Delhi university (DU), has released the category-wise cut off ranks for the third round of admissions for BTech programmes on July 21, 2026. Candidates can check the cut off scores on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. According to the revised schedule, candidates will be able to apply for spot round 1 from July 25, 2026 on the admission portal.

Official Notice: Third Round - B.Tech. (2026-27) - Category-wise Cut-off Ranks

DU BTech Admission 2026: Cut Off Ranks

Check the following table to know the cut off ranks for DU BTech Admission 2026: