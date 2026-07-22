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DU BTech Admission 2026: Round 3 Category-wise Cut Off Ranks Released at admission.uod.ac.in

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Last Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 16:26 IST

The Faculty of Technology under the University of Delhi has released the category-wise cut off ranks for the third round of admissions for BTech programmes on July 21, 2026 on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. Check the ranks as per the undergraduate programmes here.

DU BTech Admission 2026: Round 3 Category-wise Cut Off Ranks Released at admission.uod.ac.in
DU BTech Admission 2026: Round 3 Category-wise Cut Off Ranks Released at admission.uod.ac.in
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DU BTech Admission 2026: The Faculty of Technology under the University of Delhi (UoD), also called Delhi university (DU), has released the category-wise cut off ranks for the third round of admissions for BTech programmes on July 21, 2026. Candidates can check the cut off scores on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. According to the revised schedule, candidates will be able to apply for spot round 1 from July 25, 2026 on the admission portal.

Official Notice: Third Round - B.Tech. (2026-27) - Category-wise Cut-off Ranks

DU BTech Admission 2026: Cut Off Ranks 

Check the following table to know the cut off ranks for DU BTech Admission 2026: 

S.No. Programme Seat Category Cut-off Rank
1 B.Tech. (Computer Science and Engineering) UNRESERVED 72170
OBC-NCL 105413
SC 290075
ST 584094
EWS 86140
2 B.Tech. (Electrical Engineering) UNRESERVED 99638
OBC-NCL 148543
SC 352698
ST 860917
3 B.Tech. (Electronics and Communication Engineering) UNRESERVED 87092
OBC-NCL 128500
SC 331158
ST 767322
EWS 104193

Candidates must note that the seat allocation to B.Tech. (Computer Science and Engineering), B.Tech. (Electronics and Communication Engineering) and B.Tech. (Electrical Engineering) are based solely on the Common Rank List (CRL) in JEE (Main), 2026 (Paper-I).

S.No. Programme Seat Category Cut-off Rank
1 B.Tech. (Computer Science and Engineering) KM 215481
2 B.Tech. (Electrical Engineering) KM 280903
SGC 100577
ORPHAN MALE 396306
3 B.Tech. (Electronics and Communication Engineering) KM 256690
SGC 99769
ORPHAN MALE 341523

Candidates must note that the seat allocation to B.Tech. (Computer Science and Engineering) and B.Tech. (Electronics and Communication Engineering) are based solely on the Common Rank List (CRL) in JEE (Main), 2026 (Paper-I).

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Executive - Editorial

Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.

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First Published: Jul 22, 2026, 16:26 IST

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