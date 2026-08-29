Exam Reforms: Task Force Seeks Suggestions From Students, Parents For NTA, Other Exams

The High-Powered Task Force on examination reforms, headed by Nandan Nilekani, has invited suggestions from students, parents, teachers and other stakeholders. Suggestions can cover exam security, assessment methods, technology, infrastructure, transparency, grievance redressal and student well-being. The deadline to submit inputs is September 13, 2026.

The High-Powered Task Force (HPTF) on examination reforms has invited suggestions from students, parents and other stakeholders on measures to strengthen India’s public examination system. The task force, headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, is seeking inputs on making examinations more secure, transparent, accessible and reliable. The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, in a press release issued on August 28, said the HPTF is examining comprehensive reforms related to the conduct, security, design and governance of public examinations, including examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency. Exam Reforms: Who Can Submit Suggestions? The task force has invited suggestions from students and candidates, parents, teachers and academic institutions, examination-conducting and test-indenting bodies, subject matter experts, technology professionals, industry organisations, civil society organisations and other interested stakeholders.

The consultation is aimed at incorporating the experiences and perspectives of people directly involved in the examination process. The inputs received will be considered while the task force prepares its recommendations for the government. What Suggestions Can Be Submitted? According to the government, stakeholders can submit suggestions on several aspects of the examination system. These include the conduct and security of public examinations, examination design and assessment methodology, governance and accountability, and prevention, detection and redressal of examination malpractices. The HPTF is also seeking suggestions on the use of technology, including secure Computer-Based Testing (CBT), creation and expansion of examination infrastructure, and measures to improve accessibility and inclusion for candidates across social, economic, regional and linguistic groups.

Other areas include transparency, grievance redressal and communication with stakeholders, as well as measures to promote student well-being throughout the examination process. Exam Reforms Task Force: How To Submit Suggestions? Students, parents and other stakeholders can submit their suggestions through the official HPTF website, phone, WhatsApp or email. The last date to submit suggestions is September 13, 2026. The government has said that submissions can be made in English, Hindi and regional languages. Suggestions can be submitted through the task force website at examreforms-taskforce.dopt.gov.in⁠, by calling 1800-180-4747, or by sending “hptf” on WhatsApp to +91 78270 42830. Stakeholders can also email their suggestions to ExamReformsTaskforce@dopt.gov.in. 🇮🇳 Government of India - Public Consultation



Exam reforms: your suggestion is invited.



The High-Powered Task Force on Reforms in Public Examinations wants to hear from students, parents, teachers, every citizen.



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👉 https://t.co/H4VmHGYjOv… pic.twitter.com/IxxSEGnZZB — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) August 28, 2026

When Was The High-Powered Task Force Formed? The High-Powered Task Force on examination reforms was constituted in July 2026. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced its formation on July 26, 2026, stating that the task force had been constituted under the leadership of Nandan Nilekani. The task force was set up to examine reforms that could make the country’s examination system more dependable. The government has tasked it with looking at both technological interventions and broader structural reforms covering public examinations, including those conducted by the NTA. Who Are The Members Of The Task Force? The HPTF is a six-member panel headed by Nandan Nilekani. The other members are former ISRO chairman S. Somanath, former Intelligence Bureau director Tapan Deka, IIT Madras Director V. Kamakoti, former School Education Secretary Anita Karwal and former Bihar Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena.