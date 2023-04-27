GSEB 12th Result 2023 Expected Soon, Check HSC Marksheet Details Here

GSEB 12th Result 2023 Soon: As per the latest updates, Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB ) is going to release the Class 12th result anytime soon. Once released, candidates will be able to access the mark sheet on the official website i.e. gseb.org. Examinees can access the result by entering their login credentials i.e roll number.

It must be noted that the authorities have not released any official notification regarding the result date yet. In 2022, the authorities declared the GSEB 12th Results for the general stream on June 4, 2023. This year, the result is expected to be released earlier i.e. April or May. Students are advised to keep a vigil on the official website for result-related updates.

GBSE HSC Result 2023 Overview

Exam Conducting Body Gujarat Secondary and Higher Education Board Exam Dates March 14 to 31, 2023 GSEB Class 12 Result 2023 Date and Time April or May (tentative) Mark sheet Details Candidate’s name Parent’s name Roll number School/Centre name Subject names and marks Total marks Overall Percentage Qualifying Status Gujarat Board Official Website gseb.org

How to Access GSEB 12 Result 2023?

Students who appeared in the exam will be able to check out the class 12th results on the official website. GSEB is likely to release the result anytime soon now. Examinees can go through the below-mentioned steps to check-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. gseb.org

Step 2: Click on board website and then GSEB HSC Result 2023 link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: The Gujarat Board Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the same

Step 6: Keep at least 2 hard copies for future reference

