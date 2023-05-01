Live

GSEB 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Gujarat Board HSC Science Result Out Tomorrow at gseb.org, Check Latest News





Updated: 01 May, 2023 05:30 PM IST

Check here latest news and time for Gujarat Board GSEB 12th HSC Science Result 2023

GSEB Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced the date and time for the release of GSEB 12th Science result today. As per the notice released, the Gujarat Board HSC Science result 2023 will be announced on May 2 at 9 AM. Students can check their GSEB class 12th Science result online at the official website: gseb.org. They have to use their seat number to download their marksheet. As per media reports, over 1 lakh students are awaiting for the announcement of the Gujarat Board 12th Science result. 

As per the official notice - "Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Gandhinagar press release states that the Higher Secondary Certificate Examination Class-12 (Science stream and GUJCET-2023) exam held in March-2023 is available on Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board website www.gseb.org .will be declared on 02/05/2023 at 09:00 AM".  This year, the board exam were conducted from March 14 to 25, 2023. 


 

Keep Refreshing This Page For Latest Updates on GSEB 12th HSC Science Result 2023!


LIVE UPDATES

  • 01 May, 2023 05:30 PM IST

    Details Mentioned on GSEB Board Result 2023 Class 12th

    It is likely that the following details will be provided on the GSEB Class 12th HSC marksheet 2023

    • Name of the Candidate
    • Candidate's Roll number
    • Candidate's Seat number
    • Candidate's School code
    • Total marks Obtained
    • Subject-wise Marks Obtained
    • Maximum Marks for each Subject
    • Division/ Grade

  • 01 May, 2023 05:10 PM IST

    Steps To Check GSEB Class 12th Science Result 2023 On WhatsApp

    Gujarat Board is providing its candidates the facility to download their Gujarat Board HSC Science result via WhatsApp. To check GBSE 12th (HSC) Science result through WhatsApp, send your seat number to 6357300971 on WhatsApp.

  • 01 May, 2023 04:51 PM IST

    Step by Step Guide to Check GSEB Class 12th Science Result 2023 Online

    Follow the steps given below to check the GSEB HSC Science result 2023: 

    Step 1: Go to the official website of Gujarat Board at gseb.org

    Step 2: Click on the Result tab from the homepage

    Step 3: In the new login window that opens up, input your six-digit seat number

    Step 4: Click on Submit and wait for Gujarat HSC Science result to appear on the screen

    Step 5: Download the Result and also take a printout for future reference

  • 01 May, 2023 04:35 PM IST

    Check the official notification of Gujarat Board 12th Sciene Result 2023 Date and Time

    As per the official press release by Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education the Higher Secondary Certificate Examination Class-12 (Science stream) exam will be available on GSEB website gseb.org tomorrow at May 2, 2023 at 9 AM. Check the image of the notice below.

    Gujarat Board GSEB Result 2023 

  • 01 May, 2023 04:27 PM IST

    GSEB HSC Science Result 2023 Date and Time Confirmed

    The officials have announced the date and time for Gujarat Board 12th Science result 2023 through an official notification. As per the notice, the result will be declared tomorrow on May 2 at 9 AM. 

    Also Read: Official GSEB 12th Science Result 2023 Date and Time Confirmed, Check Important HSC Facts and Latest Update Here

