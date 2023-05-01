GSEB 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Gujarat Board HSC Science Result Out Tomorrow at gseb.org, Check Latest News

GSEB Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced the date and time for the release of GSEB 12th Science result today. As per the notice released, the Gujarat Board HSC Science result 2023 will be announced on May 2 at 9 AM. Students can check their GSEB class 12th Science result online at the official website: gseb.org. They have to use their seat number to download their marksheet. As per media reports, over 1 lakh students are awaiting for the announcement of the Gujarat Board 12th Science result.
As per the official notice - "Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Gandhinagar press release states that the Higher Secondary Certificate Examination Class-12 (Science stream and GUJCET-2023) exam held in March-2023 is available on Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board website www.gseb.org .will be declared on 02/05/2023 at 09:00 AM". This year, the board exam were conducted from March 14 to 25, 2023.
01 May, 2023 05:30 PM IST
It is likely that the following details will be provided on the GSEB Class 12th HSC marksheet 2023
01 May, 2023 05:10 PM IST
Gujarat Board is providing its candidates the facility to download their Gujarat Board HSC Science result via WhatsApp. To check GBSE 12th (HSC) Science result through WhatsApp, send your seat number to 6357300971 on WhatsApp.
01 May, 2023 04:51 PM IST
Follow the steps given below to check the GSEB HSC Science result 2023:
Step 1: Go to the official website of Gujarat Board at gseb.org
Step 2: Click on the Result tab from the homepage
Step 3: In the new login window that opens up, input your six-digit seat number
Step 4: Click on Submit and wait for Gujarat HSC Science result to appear on the screen
Step 5: Download the Result and also take a printout for future reference
01 May, 2023 04:35 PM IST
As per the official press release by Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education the Higher Secondary Certificate Examination Class-12 (Science stream) exam will be available on GSEB website gseb.org tomorrow at May 2, 2023 at 9 AM. Check the image of the notice below.
01 May, 2023 04:27 PM IST
The officials have announced the date and time for Gujarat Board 12th Science result 2023 through an official notification. As per the notice, the result will be declared tomorrow on May 2 at 9 AM.
