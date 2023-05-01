GSEB 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Gujarat Board HSC Science Result Out Tomorrow at gseb.org, Check Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS GSEB HSC Science Result 2023 To Be Announced Tomorrow Gujarat Board Class 12th Science Result 2023 To Release at 9 AM Check GSEB 12th Science Result 2023 at gseb.org

GSEB Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced the date and time for the release of GSEB 12th Science result today. As per the notice released, the Gujarat Board HSC Science result 2023 will be announced on May 2 at 9 AM. Students can check their GSEB class 12th Science result online at the official website: gseb.org. They have to use their seat number to download their marksheet. As per media reports, over 1 lakh students are awaiting for the announcement of the Gujarat Board 12th Science result.

As per the official notice - "Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Gandhinagar press release states that the Higher Secondary Certificate Examination Class-12 (Science stream and GUJCET-2023) exam held in March-2023 is available on Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board website www.gseb.org .will be declared on 02/05/2023 at 09:00 AM". This year, the board exam were conducted from March 14 to 25, 2023.





Keep Refreshing This Page For Latest Updates on GSEB 12th HSC Science Result 2023!



