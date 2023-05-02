GSEB 12th Science Result 2023 Out: Check Minimum Gujarat Board HSC Passing Marks Required

GSEB Result 2023Science: Gujarat 12th Science results have been announced on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the science stream exams will now be able to check the result through the link given on the official website - gseb.org. Click on the direct link below to check the results.

GSEB 12th Science Result Direct Link - Click Here

GSEB 12th Science Result soon

Gujarat 12th Science stream results will be announced in 15 minutes. According to the notification available on the official website, Gujarat 12th results will be declared at 9 am.

Updated as on AMay 2, 2023 at 8:44 AM

GSEB 12th Science Result 2023 Today: Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be announcing the Gujarat 12th Science result today, May 2, 2023. The link for students to check the GSEB HSC science result will be available at 9 am. Students who have appeared for the exams can check their results through the link given on the official website.

The Gujarat board has set a minimum passing mark for the students. Candidates scoring above the minimum marks will be eligible for further higher education admission while those who are below the minimum marks will be considered as failed and will be required to appear for the class 12 supplementary exams.

GSEB 12th Science result will be available on the official website - gseb.org. A direct link for candidates to check the results will also be provided here.

What is the Minimum Marks required to qualify GSEB HSC Science Exams 2023

Candidates need to score the minimum passing marks in order to Gujarat HSC science exam. According to the minimum marks prescribed, candidates need to score a 33% marks in each subject and overall to qualify the board exams. Students unable to score the required marks and those who want to improve their marks can appear for the compartment exams.

What After GSEB Science Results 2023

After the board announces the Gujarat HSC Science result, the details regarding the 12th compartment exams will be announced by the officials. The board conducts Gujarat HSC compartment exams for students who failed to qualify the exams in the first attempt. The applications for the compartment exams will be released online shortly after the board results are declared. To appear for the GSEB HSC compartment exams, candidates are required to visit the website and register using their board credentials.

