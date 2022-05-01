GSEB Result 2022 Class 12 Science: As per recent media reports, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will be declaring the results for the Science stream students on the official website soon. Since the board recently concluded the GSEB 10th and 12th examinations 2022, it is expected that the results will be declared this month.

Candidatess eagerly awaiting the declaration of the Gujarat Board 12th Science stream results 2022 can keep watching this space to receive regular updates on the declaration of the GSEB 12th Science stream exam results.

Updated as on May 4, 2022 @ 11:47 AM

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will declare the Gujarat Board 12th Science result 2022 in May. Students can check their GSEB Science 12th result 2022 in online mode on the official website - gseb.org. For the Gujarat Board 12th HSC result, students have to use their seat number in the login window.

As per reports, in 2020, 1,16,494 students appeared for the Gujarat Board 12th examination. The online result released will be provisional in nature and the students will have to contact their respective school authorities for their original mark sheet soon after the declaration of the Gujarat Board result 2022 class 12 Science.

Gujarat Board Result 2022 Class 12 Science Highlights

Overview Specifications Board Name Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) Exam Name Gujarat Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC- Class 12th Science) Exam Mode Offline Session 2021-22 Result Announcement Official Website gseb.org Result Mode Online Credentials Required Seat Number

Gujarat Board 12th Science Result 2022 Date and Time

The Gujarat Board has not yet released the date for the declaration of the GSEB 12th Science result. However, as per the trends, the Gujarat Board 12th result 2022 is expected to be released on the below-mentioned dates -

GSEB Result Date 2022 for Class 12th Science

Events Important Dates Gujarat 12th Exam Date 28th March to 12th April 2022 GSEB Board HSC (Science) Result May 2022

How To Check GSEB Class 12 Science Result 2022 in Online Mode?

After the declaration of the Gujarat Board Science 12th result 2022, the same will be provided on this page too. The students can also register with JagranJosh via their mobile number and email id to not miss any update on the GSEB 12th Science result 2022. Check below the steps to know how to check Gujarat Board 12th Science result 2022 -

Step 1st - Go to the official website of Gujarat Board - gseb.org.

Step 2nd - On the homepage, click on the - GSEB Gujarat Board Result 2022 (HSC Science).

Step 3rd - A login window will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4th - Enter seat number to check the GSEB result 2022 Science 12th exams.

Step 5th - GSEB 12th Science results 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 6th - Download the GSEB HSC Science 2022 result and keep it safe for future reference.

Gujarat Board Result 2022 Class 12 Science - Result Window and Checking Procedure

We have provided image-wise result checking procedures for GSEB Board 12 Science here. Students can go through the steps to know the checking procedure. Check details below -

Step 1st - Go to the official link - gseb.org.

Step 2nd - Click on ‘Board Website’. This page will appear on the screen.

Step 3rd - Click on GSEB HSC Science result 2022 tab. A login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4th - The Gujarat Board 12th result 2022 will be displayed after entering the seat number.

What details will be mentioned in GSEB Result 2022 Class 12 Science?

Students must ensure that the details mentioned on it are correct. As per the last year's details, the Gujarat Board exam result for 12th Science will include information about the students and marks. The online marksheet of GSEB 12th result Science will contain the following details -

Name of students

Seat number

Name of subjects (Science)

Subject-wise marks of each term

Subject-wise total marks of each semester

Subject-wise grades

Total obtained marks

Grades

Percentile

GSEB 12th Science Result 2022 - Grading System

Grades Marks Grade Point A1 91-100 10 A2 81-90 9 B1 75-80 8 B2 62-70 7 C1 51-60 6 C2 45-50 5 D 33-40 4

GSEB 12th Science Result 2022 Statistics

Along with the Gujarat Board 12th Science result 2022, the board is also expected to release the statistics. In GSEB 12th Science result 2021, 1,07,264 students passed in the exam. Here students can check the past few year's Gujarat Board Science result statistics -

GSEB HSC Result Statistics for Science Stream

Years Total Number of Students Appeared Girls’ Pass % Boys’ Pass % Overall Pass % 2021 1,07,264 100 100 100 2020 1,16,494 70.85 71.69 71.34 2019 1,23,860 72.01 71.83 89

What After the Release of Gujarat Board Class 12 Science Result 2022?

After the declaration of GSEB Science 12th result 2022, students must take a printout of the scorecard or save it in the form of a pdf. The scorecard can be used as a provisional mark sheet until the Gujarat Board issues the original mark sheet. Also, the students must collect their original mark sheet from their respective schools once they are issued by the Gujarat Board. Further, they can go for admission in any graduation course of their choice.

GSEB Result 2022 Class 12th Science - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

If a student is of the view that his hard work has not been justified by the Gujarat Board, then they can opt for rechecking or re-evaluation of answer sheets. The facility is provided by the Gujarat Board at a cost of a nominal fee. Any change in the final marks will be updated in the final mark sheet issued to the student.

Before opting for any of the said facilities, the students must note that there’s a slight difference between the two. In rechecking, the answer sheets of the candidates are rechecked and the marks are calculated again, however, in re-evaluation, only the marks are calculated again and the answer sheet is looked for an unawarded answer. More information can be sought by the students from their respective institutes.

Gujarat Board Result 2022 HSC Science - Compartmental Exam

The Gujarat Board conducts compartmental examinations every year for the students who fail to meet the pass percentage set by the Gujarat Board. The students who fail in one or two subjects can appear in the examination to save their academic year. This facility can be availed of by the students by filling up an online application form and paying requisite fees. The students can seek more information with regard to compartmental examination by visiting the official website of the Gujarat Board.

GSEB 12th Science Result 2022 - Toppers Name, Marks, Percentage

The Gujarat Board announces the names of the toppers every year after the formal declaration of the Gujarat Board 12th Science Result. This year too, the Board is expected to follow the suit. The students can access the list of GSEB HSC Science Toppers 2022 through the official website of the Gujarat Board.

About Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB)

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) was established in the year 1960 to prescribe syllabus, study material, education policies for secondary and higher secondary education in the state of Gujarat. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) also conducts examinations at the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and the Higher Secondary (School) Certificate (HSC) level.

Every year, lakhs of students appear for the Gujarat Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and the Higher Secondary (School) Certificate (HSC) level examinations conducted by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB). It also conducts the GUJCET entrance examination for engineering admissions in the state.