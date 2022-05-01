GSEB HSC Result 2022: As per latest media reports, the Gujarat Board class 12 Science stream results 2022 are expected to be released on the official website of the board soon. The results will be declared for the Gujarat class 12 Science stream students first by the board officials after which the link for students to check the results will be provided on the official website.

The board recently concluded the Gujarat Board 12th examinations and students are now anxiously awaiting the declaration of the Class 12 exam results for all the streams. Students are advised to keep visiting the official websote or watch this page for regular updates on the declaration of the GSEB 12th Results 2022.

Updated as on May 4, 2022 @ 11:27 AM

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will likely to declare the Gujarat 12th result 2022 in May. GSEB Class 12th result 2022 for Arts, Science and Commerce will be available on the official website - gseb.org. Also, a direct link to check Gujarat HSC results 2022 will be provided on this page for the convenience of students.

Students will be able to check the GSEB 12th result 2022 by entering their seat number in the login window. The Gujarat Board HSC result will include the marks secured by the students in the subjects along with their qualifying status in the examinations.

Here, students can check complete details about GSEB Board HSC results of Science, Commerce and Arts and other related information like date, how to check, 12th result statistics etc. Therefore, students are advised to bookmark this page to check complete information.

Gujarat Board 12th Result 2022 Highlights

Gujarat HSC Result 2022 Date and Time

Gujarat Board has not yet released the exact date for the declaration of the Arts, Commerce and Science GSEB HSC 2022 results. However, as per last year's date, it is expected that the result will be released in May. Here, students can go through the tentative GSEB 12th result date and other important dates.

GSEB Board Result Date 2022 for Class 12th

Events Important Dates Gujarat 12th Exam Date 28th March to 12th April 2022 GSEB Board HSC (Arts and Commerce) Result May 2022 GSEB Result 12th Science May 2022

How to Check Gujarat Board 12th Result 2022 in Online Mode?

Gujarat board HSC results will be declared in online mode on gseb.org. Students can check their HSC result 2022 GSEB board on other websites too. Apart from that, they will get a direct link to check the result above on this page. They can go through the steps to know to check Gujarat 12th result 2022 -

Step 1st - Go to the official website of Gujarat Board - gseb.org.

Step 2nd - On the homepage, click on the - GSEB Gujarat Board Result 2022 (HSC).

Step 3rd - A login window will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4th - Enter seat number to check the GSEB result 2022 12th exams.

Step 5th - GSEB 12th results 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 6th - Download the GSEB HSC 2022 result and keep it safe for future reference.

How to Check Gujarat HSC Result 2022 Class 12 Via SMS?

Apart from the official website, students will also be able to check their GSEB 12th result via SMS. They can check their Gujarat Board HSC result 2022 via SMS by following the steps given below -

Step 1st - Go to the SMS application on the mobile phone.

Step 2nd - For Gujarat HSC result 2022 type - HSC<space>SeatNumber.

Step 3rd - Send this SMS to 56263.

Gujarat Board Result 2022 for Class 12th Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

Here we have provided the image-wise steps for the students to understand how to check result of Gujarat HSC 2022 for Science and General stream. Students can check the online result window and complete checking procedure here -

Step 1st - Go to the official link - gseb.org.

Step 2nd - Click on ‘Board Website’. This page will appear on the screen.

Step 3rd - Click on the GSEB HSC result tab. A login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4th - The Gujarat Board result will be displayed after entering the seat number.

What details will be mentioned in GSEB HSC Result 2022?

As per last year's data, the online Gujarat Board 12th result 2022 will include students and their marks information. Students should check the details mentioned in GSEB HSC state board result 2022 Commerce, Science and Arts.

Name of the student

Seat number

Grade

Name of subjects

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Subject-wise grade

Percentile rank

Qualifying status

Remarks

GSEB 12th Result 2022 - Grading System

Grades Marks Grade Point A1 91-100 10 A2 81-90 9 B1 75-80 8 B2 62-70 7 C1 51-60 6 C2 45-50 5 D 33-40 4

Gujarat Board Result Statistics

Along with the Gujarat Board class 12 examination results, students will also be provided with results statistics. In 2021, 4,00127 students passed in the General stream. In Science stream 1,07,264 students passed. Check last few year's Gujarat Board 12th Arts, Science and Commerce result statistics here.

GSEB HSC Result Statistics for Science Stream

Years Total Number of Students Appeared Girls’ Pass % Boys’ Pass % Overall Pass % 2021 1,07,264 100 100 100 2020 1,16,494 70.85 71.69 71.34 2019 1,23,860 72.01 71.83 89

Gujarat HSC Result Statistics for General Stream

Years Total Number of Students Appeared Girls’ Pass % Boys’ Pass % Overall Pass % 2021 (repeater and private students) 1,14,193 35.45 24.31 27.83 2020 3,71,771 82.20 70.97 76.29 2019 3,55,562 79.27 67.94 73.27

GSEB HSC Result Statistics

Years Total Number of Students Appeared Overall Pass % Girls’ Pass % Boys Pass % 2018 4,59,806 55.55 - - 2017 6,47,021 71 72 68 2016 4,66,778 74 77 69 2015 4,65,359 70 70 69 2014 3,54,354 68.6 67 64

What After the Announcement of GSEB Board HSC Result 2022?

After the Gujarat Board HSC 2022 results are declared, all the qualified students will be able to take admission in undergraduate courses. For admission to the undergraduate Arts, Commerce and Science stream, the respective authorities will conduct entrance examinations. Based on marks secured by the students in the exams they will be provided admission.

Gujarat HSC Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

The GSEB HSC result may bring good news for some while others may feel disheartened with the marks awarded to them by the Gujarat Board. In the latter case, the students may avail of rechecking or re-evaluation facility offered by the Gujarat Board at a cost of a nominal fee. The rechecking facility allows the students to get their answer sheets rechecked by an independent examiner while the re-evaluation facility allows the students to get their answer sheets re-evaluated and looked for an unawarded answer. In case of a change in marks, the same will reflect in the original marks sheet issued by the Gujarat Board to the students.

GSEB 12th Board Result 2022 - Compartmental Exams

Some students may fail to pass the Gujarat Board 12th Examination 2022. For such students, the Gujarat Board conducts the compartmental examination every year. This helps in saving the academic year of the students. The students who fail in one or two subjects can appear in the compartmental examination conducted by the Gujarat Board. More information can be sought from the official website of the Gujarat Board- www.gseb.org.

Gujarat Board HSC Result - Toppers Name and Marks Streamwise

The toppers list is released along with GSEB 12th result 2022 Gujarat board. Last year, the GSEB HSC Toppers were not released. In 2020, Neha Yadav from Rashtra Bharti Hindi Shala topped the science stream exams and scored 98.86% marks. The students will be able to access the list through the official website of the Gujarat Board.

About Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB)

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) was established in the year 1960 to prescribe syllabus, study material, education policies for secondary and higher secondary education in the state of Gujarat. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) also conducts examinations at the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and the Higher Secondary (School) Certificate (HSC) level.

Every year, lakhs of students appear for the Gujarat Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and the Higher Secondary (School) Certificate (HSC) level examinations conducted by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB). It also conducts the GUJCET entrance examination for engineering admissions in the state.