Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    GSEB Result 2022: Check Gujarat Board SSC, HSC Results Date, How to Check Here

    Created On : May 11, 2022 16:23 ISTModified On : May 11, 2022 16:30 IST
    Register For Gujarat Board Results 2022 Updates
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification
    Gujarat Board Result 2022 - Content Highlights
    Gujarat Board Result 2022 Highlights
    How To Check Gujarat Board Result 2022 for HSC and SSC in Online Mode?
    How To Check GSEB Result 2022 for class 10th and 12th Via SMS?
    Gujarat Board Result 2022 for Class 10th and 12th Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure
    What details will be mentioned in GSEB SSC and HSC Result 2022?

    GSEB Result 2022: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is expected to release the Gujarat SSC and HSC result 2022 in the month of May 2022. Students can access the Gujarat Board result 2022 for class 10th and 12th by using their seat number. The GSEB result 2022 will be available on the official website - gseb.org result. 

    Also, a direct link will be available on this page to check Gujarat Board Result 2022 for the 10th and 12th. As per last year statistics updates in the SSC exam a total of 857204 students appeared whereas, in HSC, 1,07,264 students from Science appeared for the exam. 

    The GSEB 10th and 12th results will include the marks secured by the students in the subjects along with their qualifying status in the examinations. Jagranjosh provides all the latest news and updates regarding the Gujarat Board result. So, students should bookmark this page of the website to access all the updated information on GSEB result 2022. 

    Gujarat Board Result 2022 Highlights

    Overview

    Specifications 

    Board Name

    Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB)

    Exam Name

    Gujarat Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC- Class 12th)

    Gujarat Secondary School Certificate (SSC - Class 10th)

    Exam Mode

    Offline

    Session

    2021-22

    Result Announcement Official Website

    gseb.org

    Result Mode

    Online

    Credentials Required

    Seat Number

    GSEB SSC and HSC Result 2022 Date and Time

    The date for the announcement of the GSEB 10th and 12th board results will be released soon by the officials. Till then, students can check the below provided some of the important dates related to Gujarat board result 2022. Check all the dates to keep track of GSEB board exam events. 

    Gujarat Board Result Date 2022 for Class 10th

    Events 

    Important Dates 

    Class 10th Exam Date 

    28th March to 12th April 2022

    Gujarat Board SSC Result 

    May 2022

    GSEB Board Result Date 2022 for Class 12th 

    Events 

    Important Dates 

    Gujarat 12th Exam Date 

    28th March to 12th April 2022

    GSEB Board HSC (Arts and Commerce) Result 

    May 2022

    GSEB Result 12th Science

    May 2022

    How To Check Gujarat Board Result 2022 for HSC and SSC in Online Mode? 

    GSEB class 10 and 12 board exam results 2022 will be released in online mode. Students will be able to check the Gujarat class 10th and 12th on the official website or by clicking on the direct link provided above. Follow the steps mentioned below to know how to check the GSEB 10th, 12th result 2022 - 

    Step 1st - Go to the official website of Gujarat Board - gseb.org.

    Step 2nd - On the homepage, click on the - GSEB Gujarat Board Result 2022 (SSC and HSC).

    Step 3rd - A login window will appear on the screen.

    Step 4th - Enter seat number to check the GSEB result 2022 10th, 12th exams.

    Step 5th - GSEB 10th and 12th results 2022 will appear on the screen.

    Step 6th - Download the GSEB 2022 result and keep it safe for future reference. 

    How To Check GSEB Result 2022 for class 10th and 12th Via SMS? 

    Apart from the official website, students will also be able to check their gseb.org result via SMS. They can check their Gujarat Board SSC and HSC result 2022 through SMS by following the steps given below

    Step 1st - Go to the SMS application on the mobile phone.

    Step 2nd - For Gujarat SSC result 2022 type - SSC<space>SeatNumber and For GSEB HSC results 2022 type - HSC<space>SeatNumber.

    Step 3rd - Send this SMS to 56263. 

    Gujarat Board Result 2022 for Class 10th and 12th Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

    Here we have provided the image-wise steps to know how to check the results of Gujarat HSC and SSC. Students can check the online result window and complete checking procedure here - 

    Step 1st - Go to the official link - gseb.org.

    Gujarat Board Result 2022

    Step 2nd - Click on ‘Board Website’. This page will appear on the screen.

    Gujarat Board Result 2022

    Step 3rd - Click on GSEB HSC or SSC result tab. A login window will appear on the screen.

    Gujarat Board Result 2022

    Step 4th - The Gujarat Board result will be displayed after entering the seat number. 

    What details will be mentioned in GSEB SSC and HSC Result 2022? 

    Students must ensure the accuracy of the details mentioned on Gujarat Board 10th and 12th results, as they will be printed on the original mark sheets. As per the previous year, the following details is expected to be provided in GSEB HSC and SSC result 2022 -  

    • Name of the student
    • Seat number
    • Grade
    • Name of subjects
    • Subject-wise marks
    • Total marks
    • Subject-wise grade
    • Percentile rank
    • Qualifying status
    • Remarks 

    Gujarat Board Result Statistics 

    Along with the GSEB 10th and 12th Class result 2022, the board is also expected to release the statistics that includes the total number of students who appeared for the exam, pass percentage etc. Last year, in the SSC exam the overall pass percentage was 100% whereas in the HSC Science exam, 100% pass percentage was recorded. Here, students can check the complete Gujarat Board result statistics of the last few years. 

    Gujarat SSC Result Statistics

    Years

    Total Number of Students Appeared

    Girls’ Pass %

    Boys’ Pass %

    Overall Pass %

    2021

    857204

    100

    100

    100

    2020

    792942

    66.02

    56.53

    60.64

    2019

    822823

    72.64

    62.83

    66.97

    2018

    11,03,854

    60.63

    45.88

    67.5

    2017

    11,00,000

    73

    64.7

    68.33

    2016

    791,672

    72

    63.62

    67.06

    2015

    853,349

    56

    64.7

    59.7

    2014

    812,002

    71

    78.9

    73.8

    2013

    972,128

    65

    76.5

    69.1

    GSEB HSC Result Statistics for Science Stream 

    Years

    Total Number of Students Appeared

    Girls’ Pass %

    Boys’ Pass %

    Overall Pass %

    2021

    1,07,264

    100

    100

    100

    2020

    1,16,494

    70.85

    71.69

    71.34

    2019

    1,23,860

    72.01

    71.83

    89

    Gujarat HSC Result Statistics for General Stream 

    Years

    Total Number of Students Appeared

    Girls’ Pass %

    Boys’ Pass %

    Overall Pass %

    2021 (repeater and private students)

    1,14,193

    35.45

    24.31

    27.83

    2020

    3,71,771

    82.20

    70.97

    76.29

    2019

    3,55,562

    79.27

    67.94

    73.27

    GSEB HSC Result Statistics 

    Years 

    Total Number of Students Appeared

    Overall Pass %

    Girls’ Pass %

    Boys Pass %

    2018

    4,59,806

    55.55

    -

    -

    2017

    6,47,021

    71

    72

    68

    2016

    4,66,778

    74

    77

    69

    2015

    4,65,359

    70

    70

    69

    2014

    3,54,354

    68.6

    67

    64

    What After the Announcement of Gujarat Board Result 2022? 

    After the release of GSEB board class 10th and 12th exam results, the students must save it on their systems in PDF format or take its printout. The students are advised to compulsorily collect their original mark sheet from their respective schools as the online scorecard doesn’t serve as an official document. Further, students of 10th will be able to get admissions in class 11th. Here, they need to choose the stream such as science, commerce, arts and humanities. On the other hand, class 12th students will have to choose an undergraduate course as per their interest.

    GSEB Board Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result 

    The students who believe that their hard work has not been justified in the Gujarat Board Result 2022 can opt for rechecking or re-evaluation facility provided by the Gujarat Board. In case of any change in the marks, the same will be updated by the Board in the original mark sheet. More information can be found on the official website of the Gujarat Board.

    Before opting for any of these facilities, the students must note the difference between the two. In rechecking, the entire answer sheet of the student is checked again by an independent examiner and the marks are calculated again while in re-evaluation, only the marks are calculated again and the answer sheet is looked for an unevaluated answer.

    Gujarat Board Result 2022 - Compartmental Exams

    The students who fail to meet the pass percentage set by the Gujarat Board can appear for the compartmental examination conducted by the Gujarat Board every year. The students who fail in one or two subjects can only appear in any examination in the ensuing weeks after the declaration of the GSEB Result 2022. The students can seek more information in this regard by visiting the official website of the Gujarat Board or Jagran Josh. It is to be noted that a student needs to score at least 33% in each subject and aggregate to be deemed passed in the Gujarat Board Examination 2022. 

    GSEB Result SSC and HSC - Toppers

    Like all other Boards, the Gujarat Board also releases the names of the toppers. Once the Gujarat Board Result 2022 is officially announced, the Gujarat Board will publish the names of the toppers of the GSEB SSC Examination 2022 and GSEB HSC Examination 2022. The students can check it by visiting the official website of the Gujarat Board- www.gseb.org. 

    About Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB)

    The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) was established in the year 1960 to prescribe syllabus, study material, education policies for secondary and higher secondary education in the state of Gujarat. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) also conducts examinations at the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and the Higher Secondary (School) Certificate (HSC) level.

    Every year, lakhs of students appear for the Gujarat Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and the Higher Secondary (School) Certificate (HSC) level examinations conducted by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB). It also conducts the GUJCET entrance examination for engineering admissions in the state.

    Read more

    Board Result News / Updates

    GSEB SSC, HSC Exam 2022 Begin Today, Know Gujarat 10th and 12th Board Exam Guidelines and SOPs Here

    Published on: 2022-03-28 08:04

    GSEB Board Exam 2022 Today: Gujarat Board 10th and 12th Exam 2022 will get underway from today – 28th March 2022. Check out GSEB SSC and HSC Exam 2022 Guidelines and SOPs for students here.

    GSEB SSC and HSC Time Table 2022 Released, Gujarat Board 10th, 12th Exams From 28th March

    Published on: 2022-02-23 16:48

    The Gujarat Board has released the GSEB 10th and 12th time Table 2022 on the official website. According to the released GSEB SSC and HSC Time Table 2022, the exams will be conducted from 28th March to 10th April 2022. Check updates here 

    GSEB HSC Results 2021 for Class 12 to be Declared by June-end, SSC Results for Class 10 by July-end, say Sources

    Published on: 2021-06-22 17:24

    Gujarat Board Result 2021: It is expected that the GSEB 12th result will be released by June end. Whereas the GSEB 10th result 2021 will be announced by July end. The board will announce the result based on the evaluation criteria released.

    More News

    FAQ

    When will the GSEB result 2022 for SSC and HSC be released?

    GSEB 10th and 12th exam result is expected to be released in May 2022.

    What credentials are required to check the Gujarat SSC result 2022?

    The credentials required to check the GSEB result is the student's seat number.

    Where to check the Gujarat Board Result 2022?

    After the release of GSEB 2022 result for HSC and SSC, students can check their result at the official website - gseb.org or via the direct link provided above on this page.

    How can I get the hard copy of my GSEB HSC result?

    The hard copy of the official mark sheet of the Gujarat HSC will be provided by the respective schools. Before that, the online scorecard of the GSEB HSC exam will act as the mark sheet.

    What if a candidate fails in the GSEB 12th exam?

    In case a candidate is unable to score the pass percentage, then they have to appear for the Supplementary or Compartmental exam. Such candidates will have to apply separately for the exam and pay the requisite fee online.