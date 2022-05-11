GSEB Result 2022: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is expected to release the Gujarat SSC and HSC result 2022 in the month of May 2022. Students can access the Gujarat Board result 2022 for class 10th and 12th by using their seat number. The GSEB result 2022 will be available on the official website - gseb.org result.

Also, a direct link will be available on this page to check Gujarat Board Result 2022 for the 10th and 12th. As per last year statistics updates in the SSC exam a total of 857204 students appeared whereas, in HSC, 1,07,264 students from Science appeared for the exam.

The GSEB 10th and 12th results will include the marks secured by the students in the subjects along with their qualifying status in the examinations. Jagranjosh provides all the latest news and updates regarding the Gujarat Board result. So, students should bookmark this page of the website to access all the updated information on GSEB result 2022.

Gujarat Board Result 2022 Highlights

Overview Specifications Board Name Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) Exam Name Gujarat Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC- Class 12th) Gujarat Secondary School Certificate (SSC - Class 10th) Exam Mode Offline Session 2021-22 Result Announcement Official Website gseb.org Result Mode Online Credentials Required Seat Number

GSEB SSC and HSC Result 2022 Date and Time

The date for the announcement of the GSEB 10th and 12th board results will be released soon by the officials. Till then, students can check the below provided some of the important dates related to Gujarat board result 2022. Check all the dates to keep track of GSEB board exam events.

Gujarat Board Result Date 2022 for Class 10th

Events Important Dates Class 10th Exam Date 28th March to 12th April 2022 Gujarat Board SSC Result May 2022

GSEB Board Result Date 2022 for Class 12th

Events Important Dates Gujarat 12th Exam Date 28th March to 12th April 2022 GSEB Board HSC (Arts and Commerce) Result May 2022 GSEB Result 12th Science May 2022

How To Check Gujarat Board Result 2022 for HSC and SSC in Online Mode?

GSEB class 10 and 12 board exam results 2022 will be released in online mode. Students will be able to check the Gujarat class 10th and 12th on the official website or by clicking on the direct link provided above. Follow the steps mentioned below to know how to check the GSEB 10th, 12th result 2022 -

Step 1st - Go to the official website of Gujarat Board - gseb.org.

Step 2nd - On the homepage, click on the - GSEB Gujarat Board Result 2022 (SSC and HSC).

Step 3rd - A login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4th - Enter seat number to check the GSEB result 2022 10th, 12th exams.

Step 5th - GSEB 10th and 12th results 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 6th - Download the GSEB 2022 result and keep it safe for future reference.

How To Check GSEB Result 2022 for class 10th and 12th Via SMS?

Apart from the official website, students will also be able to check their gseb.org result via SMS. They can check their Gujarat Board SSC and HSC result 2022 through SMS by following the steps given below

Step 1st - Go to the SMS application on the mobile phone.

Step 2nd - For Gujarat SSC result 2022 type - SSC<space>SeatNumber and For GSEB HSC results 2022 type - HSC<space>SeatNumber.

Step 3rd - Send this SMS to 56263.

Gujarat Board Result 2022 for Class 10th and 12th Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

Here we have provided the image-wise steps to know how to check the results of Gujarat HSC and SSC. Students can check the online result window and complete checking procedure here -

Step 1st - Go to the official link - gseb.org.

Step 2nd - Click on ‘Board Website’. This page will appear on the screen.

Step 3rd - Click on GSEB HSC or SSC result tab. A login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4th - The Gujarat Board result will be displayed after entering the seat number.

What details will be mentioned in GSEB SSC and HSC Result 2022?

Students must ensure the accuracy of the details mentioned on Gujarat Board 10th and 12th results, as they will be printed on the original mark sheets. As per the previous year, the following details is expected to be provided in GSEB HSC and SSC result 2022 -

Name of the student

Seat number

Grade

Name of subjects

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Subject-wise grade

Percentile rank

Qualifying status

Remarks

Gujarat Board Result Statistics

Along with the GSEB 10th and 12th Class result 2022, the board is also expected to release the statistics that includes the total number of students who appeared for the exam, pass percentage etc. Last year, in the SSC exam the overall pass percentage was 100% whereas in the HSC Science exam, 100% pass percentage was recorded. Here, students can check the complete Gujarat Board result statistics of the last few years.

Gujarat SSC Result Statistics

Years Total Number of Students Appeared Girls’ Pass % Boys’ Pass % Overall Pass % 2021 857204 100 100 100 2020 792942 66.02 56.53 60.64 2019 822823 72.64 62.83 66.97 2018 11,03,854 60.63 45.88 67.5 2017 11,00,000 73 64.7 68.33 2016 791,672 72 63.62 67.06 2015 853,349 56 64.7 59.7 2014 812,002 71 78.9 73.8 2013 972,128 65 76.5 69.1

GSEB HSC Result Statistics for Science Stream

Years Total Number of Students Appeared Girls’ Pass % Boys’ Pass % Overall Pass % 2021 1,07,264 100 100 100 2020 1,16,494 70.85 71.69 71.34 2019 1,23,860 72.01 71.83 89

Gujarat HSC Result Statistics for General Stream

Years Total Number of Students Appeared Girls’ Pass % Boys’ Pass % Overall Pass % 2021 (repeater and private students) 1,14,193 35.45 24.31 27.83 2020 3,71,771 82.20 70.97 76.29 2019 3,55,562 79.27 67.94 73.27

GSEB HSC Result Statistics

Years Total Number of Students Appeared Overall Pass % Girls’ Pass % Boys Pass % 2018 4,59,806 55.55 - - 2017 6,47,021 71 72 68 2016 4,66,778 74 77 69 2015 4,65,359 70 70 69 2014 3,54,354 68.6 67 64

What After the Announcement of Gujarat Board Result 2022?

After the release of GSEB board class 10th and 12th exam results, the students must save it on their systems in PDF format or take its printout. The students are advised to compulsorily collect their original mark sheet from their respective schools as the online scorecard doesn’t serve as an official document. Further, students of 10th will be able to get admissions in class 11th. Here, they need to choose the stream such as science, commerce, arts and humanities. On the other hand, class 12th students will have to choose an undergraduate course as per their interest.

GSEB Board Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

The students who believe that their hard work has not been justified in the Gujarat Board Result 2022 can opt for rechecking or re-evaluation facility provided by the Gujarat Board. In case of any change in the marks, the same will be updated by the Board in the original mark sheet. More information can be found on the official website of the Gujarat Board.

Before opting for any of these facilities, the students must note the difference between the two. In rechecking, the entire answer sheet of the student is checked again by an independent examiner and the marks are calculated again while in re-evaluation, only the marks are calculated again and the answer sheet is looked for an unevaluated answer.

Gujarat Board Result 2022 - Compartmental Exams

The students who fail to meet the pass percentage set by the Gujarat Board can appear for the compartmental examination conducted by the Gujarat Board every year. The students who fail in one or two subjects can only appear in any examination in the ensuing weeks after the declaration of the GSEB Result 2022. The students can seek more information in this regard by visiting the official website of the Gujarat Board or Jagran Josh. It is to be noted that a student needs to score at least 33% in each subject and aggregate to be deemed passed in the Gujarat Board Examination 2022.

GSEB Result SSC and HSC - Toppers

Like all other Boards, the Gujarat Board also releases the names of the toppers. Once the Gujarat Board Result 2022 is officially announced, the Gujarat Board will publish the names of the toppers of the GSEB SSC Examination 2022 and GSEB HSC Examination 2022. The students can check it by visiting the official website of the Gujarat Board- www.gseb.org.

About Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB)

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) was established in the year 1960 to prescribe syllabus, study material, education policies for secondary and higher secondary education in the state of Gujarat. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) also conducts examinations at the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and the Higher Secondary (School) Certificate (HSC) level.

Every year, lakhs of students appear for the Gujarat Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and the Higher Secondary (School) Certificate (HSC) level examinations conducted by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB). It also conducts the GUJCET entrance examination for engineering admissions in the state.