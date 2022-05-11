Gujarat Board SSC Result 2022: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will release the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) result for class 10th students in May 2022 in online mode. The Gujarat Board 10th result 2022 will be declared on the official website - gseb.org. Students have to use their seat to check the GSEB SSC result 2022.

Also, like last year, the Gujarat Board SSC result will be announced via school Login and will be accessible only to school administrators and principals. School authorities can log in using the username and password to check the Gujarat Board 10th result 2022.

The Gujarat 10th result released online will be provisional. Students have to collect the original mark sheet from their schools a few days after the declaration of the Gujarat state board result. Find complete details including date, steps to check and GSEB result statistics here on this page.

Gujarat Board 10th Result 2022 Highlights

Overview Specifications Board Name Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) Exam Name Gujarat Secondary School Certificate (SSC - Class 10th) Exam Mode Offline Session 2021-22 Result Announcement Official Website gseb.org Result Mode Online Credentials Required Seat Number or Index Number and Password

Gujarat Board SSC Result 2022 Date and Time

GSEB will announce the SSC result date 2022 on the official website. However, here we have provided the tentative Gujarat 10th result dates for the students. Along with the date of result of class 10th, students can also check the forthcoming events and exam dates -

Events Important Dates Class 10th Exam Date 28th March to 12th April 2022 Gujarat Board SSC Result May 2022

How To Check GSEB SSC Result 2022 in Online Mode?

Gujarat Board class 10 exam result will be available on the official website or via respective schools. The students can check their SSC result in online mode here on this page as well along with the official website. They can also follow the steps provided here to check the Gujarat class 10 results -

Step 1st - Go to the official website of Gujarat Board - gseb.org.

Step 2nd - On the homepage, click on the - GSEB Gujarat Board Result 2022 (SSC).

Step 3rd - A login window will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4th - Enter seat number to check the GSEB result 2022 10th exams or if available via school, the respective school authorities have to login.

Step 5th - GSEB 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 6th - Download the Gujarat Board 2022 result and keep it safe for future reference.

How To Check Gujarat Board Class 10th Result 2022 Via SMS?

Sometimes, the website works slow, in that case students can check their GSEB 10th result through SMS facility. They can know their Gujarat Board SSC result 2022 via SMS by following the steps provided below -

Step 1st - Go to the SMS application on the mobile phone.

Step 2nd - For Gujarat SSC result 2022 type - SSC<space>SeatNumber.

Step 3rd - Send this SMS to 56263.

Gujarat Board Result 2022 for Class 10th Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

Here we have provided the image-wise steps for better understanding the procedure to check the result of GSEB Board SSC. Students can check the online result window and complete checking procedure here -

Step 1st - Go to the official link - gseb.org.

Step 2nd - Click on ‘Board Website’. This page will appear on the screen.

Step 3rd - Click on GSEB SSC result tab. A login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4th - The Gujarat Board SSC result 2022 will be displayed after entering the seat number.

What details will be mentioned in Gujarat Board SSC Result 2022?

The GSEB 10th result will include basic details of a student and the marks secured by them. These details will be printed on original certificates as it is. Therefore, students are advised to check the SSC Gujarat class 10th result 2022 carefully. In case of any error or discrepancy, students can contact the officials. The following information will be mentioned on the GSEB SSC Result 2022 -

Student’s name

Seat number

Grade

Name of subjects

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Subject-wise grade

Percentile rank

Qualifying status

Remarks

GSEB SSC Result 2022 Grading System

Marks Grades (May Vary from Subject to Subject) 91 - 100 A1 81 - 90 A2 71 - 80 B1 61 - 70 B2 51 - 60 C1 41 - 50 C2 35 - 40 D 21 - 35 E1 00 - 20 E2

GSEB 10th Result Statistics

Here, we have listed down the figures of last few year’s Gujarat board result of class 10th. These GSEB SSC result statistics will help the students in understanding the competition. They can check the past few year's Gujarat Board 10th result statistics here in the table provided below -

Years Registered Appeared Passed Pass % 2021 857204 Exam Cancelled 857204 100% 2020 804268 792942 480845 60.64% 2019 828944 822823 551023 66.97% 2018 795528 790240 533414 67.5% 2017 779623 775013 528870 68.24%

What After the Announcement of Gujarat Board 10th Result 2022?

After the declaration of Gujarat Board 10th result 2022, students can collect the original mark sheet from their respective schools. Based on the marks obtained in Gujarat GSEB SSC board result 2022, students will be able to get admissions in class 11th. As per their interests, they can choose any stream such as Science, Commerce, and Humanities.

Gujarat Board SSC Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

If a student is not happy with the marks in the GSEB SSC Result 2022, then they can avail of a rechecking or rechecking facility provided by the Gujarat Board at a cost of a nominal fee. The students can seek more information in this regard through the official website of the Gujarat Board. In this process, the entire answer sheet is rechecked by an independent examiner and the marks are calculated again in the rechecking process whereas in re-evaluation, the marks are evaluated again and the answer sheet is looked for an unawarded answer. Any change in the final marks will be updated in the original mark sheet by the Gujarat Board.

Gujarat 10th Board Result 2022 - Compartmental Exams

If a student fails to achieve the pass percentage set by the Gujarat Board, then they can appear in the compartmental examination to improve their academic performance. Only those students who fail in one or two subjects will be allowed to write the compartmental examination. The students can appear in the said examination by filling out an online application form and paying a requisite fee. Visit the official website of the Gujarat Board to seek more information in this regard.

A student must score at least 33% marks in the GSEB SSC Result 2022 to be deemed passed in the Gujarat Board 10th Examination. The said percentage must be scored separately in each subject and aggregate.

GSEB 10th Result - Toppers

Every year, Gujarat Board announces the names of the toppers after the formal declaration of the Gujarat Board SSC result. The board is likely to follow the suit this year as well. The students can access the list of the toppers by visiting the official website of the Gujarat Board- www.gseb.org after the declaration of the GSEB SSC result. Here, they can check the previous year’s toppers list.

GSEB SSC Toppers 2019

Topper's name Marks Savani Hil Ishwarbhai 594 (99.00%) Ladani Krishi Himanshukumar 589 (98.16%) Hingrajiya Priyalkumar Jitubhai 586 (97.66%)

About Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB)

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) was established in the year 1960 to prescribe syllabus, study material, education policies for secondary and higher secondary education in the state of Gujarat. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) also conducts examinations at the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and the Higher Secondary (School) Certificate (HSC) level.

Every year, lakhs of students appear for the Gujarat Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and the Higher Secondary (School) Certificate (HSC) level examinations conducted by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB). It also conducts the GUJCET entrance examination for engineering admissions in the state.