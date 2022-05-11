Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    Gujarat Board SSC Result 2022: Check GSEB 10th Results Date, How to Check Here

    May 11, 2022
    Gujarat Board SSC Result 2022
    Gujarat Board SSC Result 2022
    Gujarat Board SSC Result 2022: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will release the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) result for class 10th students in May 2022 in online mode. The Gujarat Board 10th result 2022 will be declared on the official website - gseb.org. Students have to use their seat to check the GSEB SSC result 2022. 

    Also, like last year, the Gujarat Board SSC result will be announced via school Login and will be accessible only to school administrators and principals. School authorities can log in using the username and password to check the Gujarat Board 10th result 2022. 

    The Gujarat 10th result released online will be provisional. Students have to collect the original mark sheet from their schools a few days after the declaration of the Gujarat state board result.  Find complete details including date, steps to check and GSEB result statistics here on this page. 

    Gujarat Board 10th Result 2022 Highlights 

    Overview

    Specifications 

    Board Name

    Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) 

    Exam Name

    Gujarat Secondary School Certificate (SSC - Class 10th)

    Exam Mode

    Offline

    Session

    2021-22

    Result Announcement Official Website

    gseb.org

    Result Mode

    Online

    Credentials Required

    Seat Number or Index Number and Password

    Gujarat Board SSC Result 2022 Date and Time 

    GSEB will announce the SSC result date 2022 on the official website. However, here we have provided the tentative Gujarat 10th result dates for the students. Along with the date of result of class 10th, students can also check the forthcoming events and exam dates - 

    Events 

    Important Dates 

    Class 10th Exam Date 

    28th March to 12th April 2022

    Gujarat Board SSC Result 

    May 2022

    How To Check GSEB SSC Result 2022 in Online Mode? 

    Gujarat Board class 10 exam result will be available on the official website or via respective schools. The students can check their SSC result in online mode here on this page as well along with the official website. They can also follow the steps provided here to check the Gujarat class 10 results - 

    Step 1st - Go to the official website of Gujarat Board - gseb.org.

    Step 2nd - On the homepage, click on the - GSEB Gujarat Board Result 2022 (SSC).

    Step 3rd - A login window will be displayed on the screen.

    Step 4th - Enter seat number to check the GSEB result 2022 10th exams or if available via school, the respective school authorities have to login.

    Step 5th - GSEB 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen.

    Step 6th - Download the Gujarat Board 2022 result and keep it safe for future reference. 

    How To Check Gujarat Board Class 10th Result 2022 Via SMS? 

    Sometimes, the website works slow, in that case students can check their GSEB 10th result through SMS facility. They can know their Gujarat Board SSC result 2022 via SMS by following the steps provided below - 

    Step 1st - Go to the SMS application on the mobile phone.

    Step 2nd - For Gujarat SSC result 2022 type - SSC<space>SeatNumber.

    Step 3rd - Send this SMS to 56263.  

    Gujarat Board Result 2022 for Class 10th Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

    Here we have provided the image-wise steps for better understanding the procedure to check the result of GSEB Board SSC. Students can check the online result window and complete checking procedure here - 

    Step 1st - Go to the official link - gseb.org.

    Gujarat Baord SSC Result 2022

    Step 2nd - Click on ‘Board Website’. This page will appear on the screen.

    Gujarat Board SSC Result 2022

    Step 3rd - Click on GSEB SSC result tab. A login window will appear on the screen.

    Gujarat Board SSC Result 2022

    Step 4th - The Gujarat Board SSC result 2022 will be displayed after entering the seat number. 

    What details will be mentioned in Gujarat Board SSC Result 2022? 

    The GSEB 10th result will include basic details of a student and the marks secured by them. These details will be printed on original certificates as it is. Therefore, students are advised to check the SSC Gujarat class 10th result 2022 carefully.  In case of any error or discrepancy, students can contact the officials. The following information will be mentioned on the GSEB SSC Result 2022 - 

    • Student’s name 
    • Seat number
    • Grade
    • Name of subjects
    • Subject-wise marks
    • Total marks
    • Subject-wise grade
    • Percentile rank
    • Qualifying status
    • Remarks 

    GSEB SSC Result 2022 Grading System

    Marks

    Grades (May Vary from Subject to Subject)

    91 - 100

    A1

    81 - 90

    A2

    71 - 80

    B1

    61 - 70

    B2

    51 - 60

    C1

    41 - 50

    C2

    35 - 40

    D

    21 - 35

    E1

    00 - 20

    E2

    GSEB 10th Result Statistics 

    Here, we have listed down the figures of last few year’s Gujarat board result of class 10th. These GSEB SSC result statistics will help the students in understanding the competition. They can check the past few year's Gujarat Board 10th result statistics here in the table provided below - 

    Years

    Registered

    Appeared

    Passed

    Pass %

    2021

    857204

    Exam Cancelled

    857204

    100%

    2020

    804268

    792942

    480845

    60.64%

    2019

    828944

    822823

    551023

    66.97%

    2018

    795528

    790240

    533414

    67.5%

    2017

    779623

    775013

    528870

    68.24%

    What After the Announcement of Gujarat Board 10th Result 2022? 

    After the declaration of Gujarat Board 10th result 2022, students can collect the original mark sheet from their respective schools. Based on the marks obtained in Gujarat GSEB SSC board result 2022, students will be able to get admissions in class 11th. As per their interests, they can choose any stream such as Science, Commerce, and Humanities. 

    Gujarat Board SSC Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result 

    If a student is not happy with the marks in the GSEB SSC Result 2022, then they can avail of a rechecking or rechecking facility provided by the Gujarat Board at a cost of a nominal fee. The students can seek more information in this regard through the official website of the Gujarat Board. In this process, the entire answer sheet is rechecked by an independent examiner and the marks are calculated again in the rechecking process whereas in re-evaluation, the marks are evaluated again and the answer sheet is looked for an unawarded answer. Any change in the final marks will be updated in the original mark sheet by the Gujarat Board. 

    Gujarat 10th Board Result 2022 - Compartmental Exams

    If a student fails to achieve the pass percentage set by the Gujarat Board, then they can appear in the compartmental examination to improve their academic performance. Only those students who fail in one or two subjects will be allowed to write the compartmental examination. The students can appear in the said examination by filling out an online application form and paying a requisite fee. Visit the official website of the Gujarat Board to seek more information in this regard.

    A student must score at least 33% marks in the GSEB SSC Result 2022 to be deemed passed in the Gujarat Board 10th Examination. The said percentage must be scored separately in each subject and aggregate.

    GSEB 10th Result - Toppers

    Every year, Gujarat Board announces the names of the toppers after the formal declaration of the Gujarat Board SSC result. The board is likely to follow the suit this year as well. The students can access the list of the toppers by visiting the official website of the Gujarat Board- www.gseb.org after the declaration of the GSEB SSC result. Here, they can check the previous year’s toppers list. 

    GSEB SSC Toppers 2019

    Topper's name

    Marks

    Savani Hil Ishwarbhai

    594 (99.00%)

    Ladani Krishi Himanshukumar

    589 (98.16%)

    Hingrajiya Priyalkumar Jitubhai

    586 (97.66%)

    About Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB)

    The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) was established in the year 1960 to prescribe syllabus, study material, education policies for secondary and higher secondary education in the state of Gujarat. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) also conducts examinations at the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and the Higher Secondary (School) Certificate (HSC) level.

    Every year, lakhs of students appear for the Gujarat Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and the Higher Secondary (School) Certificate (HSC) level examinations conducted by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB). It also conducts the GUJCET entrance examination for engineering admissions in the state.

    FAQ

    How to check the GSEB Board class 10 exam results?

    The Gujarat Class 10th result 2022 can be accessed from the official website - gseb.org by entering the seat number. Or, there might be chances that the result will be available to the school authorities only. In that case, students will have to contact their respective schools.

    When will the Gujarat Board results be declared?

    The GSEB 10th Board exam result is expected to be announced in May 2022 in online mode.

    How can I get the hard copy of my GSEB Board SSC result?

    The hard copy of the official mark sheet of the Gujarat Board 10th will be provided by the respective schools. Before that, the online scorecard of the GSEB SSC exam will act as the mark sheet.

    How can I apply for the rechecking of Gujarat Board 10th result 2022?

    The link for rechecking of SSC result 2022 Gujarat board will be made available on the official website of the Gujarat Board.

    What should be my next step after getting the SSC result?

    After the result of Gujarat 10th is declared, students can apply for admission to Science, Commerce and Arts streams in any school.