GSEB Board Class 12th Science Result 2023: List of Websites to Check Gujarat HSC Science Results; Know Where to Check

GSEB HSC Science Result Link Active at gseb.org

The Gujarat board result 2023 link is available at gseb.org. The students will have to enter their seat numbers and six-digit seat numbers to download GSEB 12th science result.

Check GSEB HSC Science Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Check GUJCET Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Updated as on May 2, 2023 at 9.41 AM

Gujarat Board HSC Arts, Commerce Results 2023 Soon



GSEB will only release the result of Gujarat board HSC Science stream exams today. The commerce and arts stream result for class 12th will be declared later. As per past trends, the Gujarat Board class 12th Arts and Commerce GSEB HSC result is announced after 10 days. However, an official update is still awaited.

Updated as on May 2, 2023 at 8.55 AM

GSEB Board Class 12th Science Result 2023 at gseb.org

As per the official website, the Gujarat Board HSC Science result will be available after 9 AM. Check the image below:

GSEB Board Class 12th Science Result 2023: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will release the HSC science result today at 9 AM. Students can check their result on the official website: gseb.org. Apart from that, this time the board has also provided the facility to check result via WhatsApp. They can check the GSEB board class 12th Science result 2023 by sending their seat number on Whatsapp number: 6357300971.

The Gujarat Board conducted the GSEB 12th board exams 2023 from March 14 to 29 in pen and paper mode. As per the data, a total of 1,07,663 students registered for the Gujarat 12th Board exams 2023 in the Science stream, out of which 1,06,347 appeared. Along with releasing the Gujarat 12th result for science stream students, the board will also notify other important details including where and how students can get their mark sheets.

Where To Check GSEB HSC Science Result 2023 Online?

The class 12th result for the Science exam can be checked in online mode. After the declaration of the Gujarat Board 12th Science result, students can check it at the websites provided below. To download marksheet, they must keep their login credentials ready to check it at the below-mentioned websites:

gseb.org

gsebeservice.com

Can Students Check Gujarat Board Class 12th Science Result 2023 on WhatsApp?

As per the official notice released, this time the board will also provide the provision to check GSEB HSC Science result through WhatsApp. Earlier, the board used to activate the official link to check the class 12th Science result. However, in case the official website is not working, the students can use WhatsApp to get their marks. To check Gujarat Board class 12th Science result 2023, students need to send their seat number on this WhatsApp number: 6357300971. Soon after that, their marks will be provided to them.

How To Check GSEB Class 12 Science Result 2023 at Official Website?

After the declaration of the Gujarat Board Science 12th result for Science, students have to visit the official website to check their marks. They can go through the steps to know how to check Gujarat Board 12th Science result 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Gujarat Board: gseb.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on - GSEB Gujarat Board Result (HSC Science).

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter seat number to check the GSEB result for Science.

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and keep it safe for future reference.

GSEB Board Class 12th Science Result 2023 Grading System

In the marksheet of Gujarat HSC Science, students will also be given grades. Those securing marks between 91-100 will get A1. Check table below for more details:

Grades Marks Grade Point A1 91-100 10 A2 81-90 9 B1 75-80 8 B2 62-70 7 C1 51-60 6 C2 45-50 5 D 33-40 4

