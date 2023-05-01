Official GSEB 12th Science Result 2023 Date and Time Confirmed, Check Important HSC Facts and Latest Update Here

GSEB 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: Gujarat Board will release HSC Science result on May 2, 2023 at gseb.org. Check the important facts and latest updates on GSEB 12th Science result 2023 here.

GSEB 12th Science Result 2023 Date and Time: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced the result date and time for the declaration of class 12th Science result. As per the updates, the GSEB HSC Science result will be released on May 2 at 9 AM. Like last year, it can be expected that the board result will be announced in a press release. The board issued an official notification, confirming the date and time for the announcement of GSEB 12th Science result. Later the Gujarat board result link will be activated at gseb.org. The notification has been released on the official website. Last year, Gujarat Board class 12th Science results were announced on May 12.

GSEB HSC Science Result 2023 Date and Time

Students can check below the table to know when will Gujarat 12th Sci result 2023 be announced:

Events Gujarat Board Class 12th Science GSEB Result 2023 Date and Time May 2, 2023, at 9 AM Exam Date March 14 to 29, 2023

GSEB 12th Science Official Notification

It has been stated in the notice that class 12th (Science Stream) result will be announced on May 2 at 9 AM. Students can get their results by using their seat number in the login window. They can also get their GSEB HSC Science result 2023 by sending their seat number on WhatsApp number: 6357300971. Students' mark sheets, certificates and S.R. information about sending to school will be provided later. After the examination, necessary instructions and sample form (circular) along with marks sheet and certificate will be sent to the schools for marks verification, office verification, name correction, group correction, rejection of marks and re-appearance in the examination.

GSEB Class 12th Science Result 2023 Date and Time Confirmed Notice

Check Important Facts and the Latest Updates on GSEB Class 12th Science Result 2023

Students can check here some latest updates as well as important points related to Gujarat Board class 12th Sci result:

1: Where To Check GSEB HSC Board Result 2023?

Ans: The Gujarat 12th Science result date and time have been announced today. After the declaration result, students can visit these official websites to download their marksheets:

gseb.org

2: How to Check GSEB Class 12th Science Result 2023 Online?

Ans: To check their GSEB HSC Science result, students can check below the steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website: gseb.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Result tab

Step 3: In the login window, enter six-digit seat number and submit details

Step 4: The Gujarat HSC Science result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Take a printout and save it for future reference

3: How To Check GSEB Class 12th Science Result 2023 On WhatsApp?

Ans: This year, the board is also providing the facility to download their Gujarat Board HSC result through WhatsApp. To do so, they need to send their seat number on this WhatsApp number: 6357300971.

4: What login credentials are required to download the GSEB Class 12th Science marksheet?

Ans: The credentials required to download Gujarat Board HSC result 2023 is seat number.

5: What details will be mentioned in GSEB Board Result 2023 for class 12th?

Ans: Students must ensure the accuracy of the details mentioned on GSEB 12th Science marksheet, as they will be printed on the original mark sheets. It is expected that, the marksheet will likely to have the following details:

Students name

Roll number

Seat number

School number

Total marks

Marks in each subject

Division

Qualifying status

