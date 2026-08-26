Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu Directs Removal of Caste Column From School Admission Forms; Next Academic Session 2027-28
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that the caste column will be removed from school admission forms starting the next academic session The state introduced several welfare initiatives, Check out the complete article for more details.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed officials to remove the caste column from school admission forms starting from the next academic session. Speaking at a meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Scheduled Caste Welfare Board, HPSCWB, he said the government wants to stop the caste discrimination and treat every student equally. By removing this column from the admission form, the government wants to make sure that students do not feel inferior or face any kind of bias in classrooms or schools. However, students from Scheduled Castes will still give their details when applying for government welfare schemes, to make sure they get their benefits without facing any problems.
Aim to Stop Caste Bias in Schools
The Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu highlighted that the schools must be a place of equality for every student. The major highlights for this decision was to include:
- Promoting Unity: Helping students learn and grow together without any kind of social barriers.
- Removing Inferiority: to make sure that young children do not feel low or different based on their background, caste or community.
- Protected Welfare: Keeping caste details restricted only to official government schemes so the benefits reach to the eligible students directly.
Major Welfare Initiatives Announced
With the school decision, CM Sukhu shared details of several state welfare programs planned for supporting needy families, students, and local businesses:
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Scheme Name
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Key Benefit
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Target Group
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Rajiv Gandhi Start-up Swarozgar Saur Yojana
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4% to 5% solar project subsidy
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Local entrepreneurs
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Higher Education Loan Scheme
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Up to ₹20 lakh loan at 1% interest rate
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Meritorious students
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Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar Yojana
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300 units free power & ₹1,500 monthly pension
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Extremely poor families
The chief minister said the government is also providing loans of up to Rs 20 lakh to meritorious students for higher education at an interest rate of one per cent, so that students are not forced to discontinue their studies due to any financial conditions. He said the government is going to implement the 'Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar Yojana' for extremely poor families. Under the scheme, eligible families would be provided 300 units of free electricity, while women from these families would receive a monthly pension of Rs 1,500.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.