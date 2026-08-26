Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu Directs Removal of Caste Column From School Admission Forms; Next Academic Session 2027-28

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed officials to remove the caste column from school admission forms starting from the next academic session. Speaking at a meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Scheduled Caste Welfare Board, HPSCWB, he said the government wants to stop the caste discrimination and treat every student equally. By removing this column from the admission form, the government wants to make sure that students do not feel inferior or face any kind of bias in classrooms or schools. However, students from Scheduled Castes will still give their details when applying for government welfare schemes, to make sure they get their benefits without facing any problems.

Aim to Stop Caste Bias in Schools

The Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu highlighted that the schools must be a place of equality for every student. The major highlights for this decision was to include: