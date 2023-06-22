ICAI to Launch New Syllabus for CA Courses on July 1, Check Details Here

ICAI CA New Curriculum: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will be launching a new Chartered Accountant (CA) syllabus on July 1, 2023. According to reports, the government has approved the new curriculum for the CA examinations. The new syllabus for the CA course will be launched on the 75th anniversary celebrated on July 1, 2023, which is also marked as CA Foundation Day.

President Droupadi Murmu will be launching the new syllabus on July 1 and as per reports, the syllabus is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The change in the syllabus is said to impact around 8 lakh students and will be implemented in 2024. Those who will be appearing for the upcoming ICAI CA November and December exams however will be appearing for the exams as per the old curriculum.

ICAI CA New Syllabus

The new syllabus has been prepared as per the guidelines of NEP and framed by the Board of Studies (ICAI BOS).

New generation topics including Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and others will be introduced to students in order to make the aspirants ready for the future.

As per reports, the new curriculum will also bring down the articleship period from three years to two years. As per the new plan, there will be only 12 days of leave in a year for a CA aspirant. The current programme grants 156 days of leave during the three years of articleship which goes to a maximum of 180 days.

ICAI CA December 2023 Exams

The registration and application process for CA December 2023 exams are underway. According to the dates provided, the last date for students to submit their applications is July 1, 2023. Interested candidates appearing for the December 2023 Foundation exams can visit the official website of ICAI to complete the application process.

