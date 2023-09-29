IGNOU July 2023 Registration Closes Tomorrow, Direct Link Here

IGNOU July Registrations 2023: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the registrations for the IGNOU fresh admission/re-registration for all programs offered in ODL/ online mode for the July session tomorrow: September 30, 2023. Those interested and eligible candidates who have not registered yet can fill out the registration form through the official websites - ignou.ac.in, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Candidates need to submit the required amount of the registration fee along with the late fee of Rs 200 after uploading the valid documents. They are advised to read all the important instructions available on the website before submitting the IGNOU July session fresh admission registration form online.

IGNOU July 2023 Registration Direct Links

Candidates can go through the direct links that are given below to complete the IGNOU July session registrations for the academic year 2023.

Particulars Direct Links ODL/ Distance programmes Click Here Online programmes Click Here Re-registration Click Here

Details required for IGNOU July 2023 registration

Candidates are advised to keep the below-given details ready with them before applying for the IGNOU July 2023 registration form online.

User ID

Password

Registered mobile number

Registered email address

Banking details (Debit card/ Credit card/ Net banking)

How to register for the IGNOU July 2023 session?

Candidates can check the below-given steps to register for the IGNOU July session 2023 in online mode.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the direct links to register for IGNOU July 2023

Step 3: Now, click on the preferred application link given there

Step 4: Enter all the details as asked

Step 5: Upload the required documents and submit the registration fee

Step 6: Submit the IGNOU July session 2023 registration form and download the confirmation page for future use

