MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Mop up Round Merit List Today, Get Direct Link To Download PDF Here

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023:  DME, Madhya Pradesh will release the state merit list for the MP NEET PG counselling mop-up round today: September 29, 2023. Once released, candidates can download the merit list through the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in. Get the direct link here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 29, 2023 11:03 IST
MP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh will release the merit list for the MP National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) mop-up round counselling today: September 29, 2023. Once released, medical aspirants who have participated in the counselling rounds to get admission into various PG programmes can check the merit list by visiting the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the counselling committee will release the revised vacancy chart for the mop up round today: September 29. 2023. The choice filling and locking facility for the MP NEET PG mop up round will begin from September 30 to October 2, 2023 (till 12 am) midnight. The seat allotment result for the mop up round will be released on October 5, 2023. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the counselling round are required to report to their allocated colleges from October 6 to 10, 2023 (till 6 pm). 

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Mop up Round Merit List - Direct Link (To be available today)

MP NEET PG 2023 Mop up Round Important Dates

Candidates can go through the dates related to the MP NEET PG counselling 2023 mop up round in the table below:

Events

Dates

Release of MP NEET PG mop up round merit list

September 29, 2023

Revised vacancy chart 

September 29, 2023

Choice filling and locking process 

September 30 to October 2, 2023 (till 12 am) midnight

Announcement of seat allotment result

October 5, 2023

Reporting to the allocated colleges/ institute

October 6 to 10, 2023 (till 6 pm)

Check the official schedule here

How to check and download the MP NEET PG counselling 2023 mop up round merit list online?

The Madhya Pradesh NEET PG counselling 2023 mop up round merit list can be accessed online, once available. Candidates can go through the below-given steps to check and download the merit list.

Step 1: Go to the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to download the MP NEET PG 2023 mop up round merit list available on the homepage 

Step 3: After this, click on the merit list pdf 

Step 4: Download the merit list for future reference

