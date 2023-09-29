MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Mop up Round Merit List Today, Get Direct Link To Download PDF Here

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh will release the merit list for the MP National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) mop-up round counselling today: September 29, 2023. Once released, medical aspirants who have participated in the counselling rounds to get admission into various PG programmes can check the merit list by visiting the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the counselling committee will release the revised vacancy chart for the mop up round today: September 29. 2023. The choice filling and locking facility for the MP NEET PG mop up round will begin from September 30 to October 2, 2023 (till 12 am) midnight. The seat allotment result for the mop up round will be released on October 5, 2023. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the counselling round are required to report to their allocated colleges from October 6 to 10, 2023 (till 6 pm).

MP NEET PG 2023 Mop up Round Important Dates

Candidates can go through the dates related to the MP NEET PG counselling 2023 mop up round in the table below:

Events Dates Release of MP NEET PG mop up round merit list September 29, 2023 Revised vacancy chart September 29, 2023 Choice filling and locking process September 30 to October 2, 2023 (till 12 am) midnight Announcement of seat allotment result October 5, 2023 Reporting to the allocated colleges/ institute October 6 to 10, 2023 (till 6 pm)

Check the official schedule here

How to check and download the MP NEET PG counselling 2023 mop up round merit list online?

The Madhya Pradesh NEET PG counselling 2023 mop up round merit list can be accessed online, once available. Candidates can go through the below-given steps to check and download the merit list.

Step 1: Go to the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to download the MP NEET PG 2023 mop up round merit list available on the homepage

Step 3: After this, click on the merit list pdf

Step 4: Download the merit list for future reference

Also Read: Jharkhand NEET UG 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Merit List Out, Get PDF Here

