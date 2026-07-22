IIM Guwahati First MBA Programme Batch Inaugurated by Himanta Biswa Sarma

The CM said that the beginning of the academic activities will be fulfilled for the students of Assam and Northeast region. "It gives me immense pleasure and a deep sense of pride to be present on this historic occasion. Today marks the fulfilment of a long-cherished aspiration of the people of Assam and the North Eastern Region," the Chief Minister said, while congratulating the first batch of 52 students drawn from 18 states.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has inaugurated the first MBA batch of 2026-28 of IIM Guwahati. The campus is located at the Tech City of Bongora in Kamrup district making a huge change in the higher education system of Assam and North East region. The welcoming batch consists of 52 students from 18 different states of India to create a new opportunities for young minds.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, shared gratitude and thanked PM Narendra Modi and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for providing support to establish the institute. The state government has requested for the center to be set up first in 2022. The principle approval was granted in April 2024 and the final approval by the Union Cabinet was given in August 2025.

The numbers of IIM had increased from 13 IIMs in the year 2014, to 22 IIMs, making the education easy for access to the students across India. The government had invested INR 39 Crore to develop a campus at Tech City. To make sure the academic activities should not be kept on hold in any manner.

The CM said, the addition of IIM Guwahati, with the existing institutes like IIT Guwahati, AIIMS Guwahati, IIIT, NIPER, and the upcoming National Forensic Sciences University. We would make assam’s position as a well known center for higher learning. Sarma also expressed his hope that students from Assam would secure at least 50 per cent of the seats in premier national institutions located in the state.