IIT Kanpur to Launch 'ECOGEN' Green Hydrogen Centre of Excellence Supported by UPNEDA
IIT Kanpur: IIT Kanpur has launched the "ECOGEN" Centre of Excellence, sanctioned by UPNEDA under the UP Green Hydrogen Policy 2024. Led by Dr. Prabodh Bajpai, the interdisciplinary initiative focuses on generation, storage, distribution, and reducing electrolyzer production costs to achieve clean energy goals. Candidates can apply for research tracks via the IIT Kanpur portal.
IIT Kanpur: The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) has recently planned to set up another Center of Excellence (CoE) as ECOGEN (Innovative and Integrated Ecosystem for Green Hydrogen). This developmental program has been supported by funding and sanction from Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA), and it is also included in Uttar Pradesh Green Hydrogen Policy 2024. The primary focus of this developmental program is to make Uttar Pradesh as the top clean energy hub and contribute towards the goal of net-zero and decarbonization of India.
ECOGEN CoE will perform its research activities in an interdisciplinary manner which would include the entire value chain of green hydrogen such as production, storage, transportation, and industrial applications of the green hydrogen. The reduction in cost of green hydrogen production through electrolyzers is one of the key targets of this CoE and will allow the commercial viability of green hydrogen in steel industry, oil refineries, and heavy transport industry. Through collaboration with the industrial partners, policy makers, and academicians, the center will develop safety standards as well as train industry personnel.
IIT Kanpur: Core Objectives
Below mentioned are the key highlights of the program that has been launched by the IIT Kanpur:
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Parameter
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Details
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Centre Name
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ECOGEN (Innovative and Integrated Ecosystem for Green Hydrogen)
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Nodal Agencies
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IIT Kanpur & UPNEDA (Government of Uttar Pradesh)
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Governing Policy
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UP Green Hydrogen Policy 2024
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Principal Investigator
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Dr. Prabodh Bajpai (Dept. of Sustainable Energy Engineering, IIT Kanpur)
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Primary Goal
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Achieve cost reduction, build sustainable storage/transport solutions, and support UP's net-zero targets
How To Apply for the IIT Kanpur’s 'ECOGEN' Green Hydrogen Centre of Excellence?
To apply for the IIT Kanpur 'ECOGEN' Green Hydrogen Centre of Excellence follow the steps given below:
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Visit the website of IIT Kanpur’s Department of Sustainable Energy Engineering.
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Investigate current vacancies for the ECOGEN project under the DoRD.
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Choose the engagement track you plan to follow (research associate, incubation, etc.).
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Compile all necessary documents, including your CV, research proposal, and other institution-related documents.
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Fill out an online application form on the recruitment or incubation page of IIT Kanpur.
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Attend the interview/project presentation called by the ECOGEN team.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.