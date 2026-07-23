IIT Kanpur to Launch 'ECOGEN' Green Hydrogen Centre of Excellence Supported by UPNEDA

IIT Kanpur: The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) has recently planned to set up another Center of Excellence (CoE) as ECOGEN (Innovative and Integrated Ecosystem for Green Hydrogen). This developmental program has been supported by funding and sanction from Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA), and it is also included in Uttar Pradesh Green Hydrogen Policy 2024. The primary focus of this developmental program is to make Uttar Pradesh as the top clean energy hub and contribute towards the goal of net-zero and decarbonization of India.

ECOGEN CoE will perform its research activities in an interdisciplinary manner which would include the entire value chain of green hydrogen such as production, storage, transportation, and industrial applications of the green hydrogen. The reduction in cost of green hydrogen production through electrolyzers is one of the key targets of this CoE and will allow the commercial viability of green hydrogen in steel industry, oil refineries, and heavy transport industry. Through collaboration with the industrial partners, policy makers, and academicians, the center will develop safety standards as well as train industry personnel.